Source: Dane Brugler Breaks Down The Top NFL Draft Prospects From The Hoosier State The NFL Draft may seem distant for the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts who traded away their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, but the state of Indiana remains fixated on draft prospects, especially with Indiana University’s football program shining bright this season. Earlier today , The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler shared insights on top prospects and the rising NFL stock of several Hoosiers.

When discussing quarterback prospects, Brugler identified IU’s Fernando Mendoza as a standout in a class that has otherwise underwhelmed compared to preseason expectations. “Fernando Mendoza is the only one of those four [top quarterbacks] still in the top twenty, and he is looking like a strong contender for that QB one spot,” Brugler explained. With teams like the Browns, Saints, and Jets potentially in the quarterback market, Mendoza’s stock continues to rise.

Indiana’s receiving corps has also caught Brugler’s attention. “Omar Cooper Jr. has been a lot of fun to watch because the ball skills are outstanding, and then his run after catch ability really stands out,” Brugler noted.

Meanwhile, Elijah Sarrat has elevated from a “fourth or fifth round pick” in preseason evaluations to a higher prospect. “He’s so good with the chemistry with Mendoza on those back shoulder throws… he is more explosive than you think,” Brugler observed.

The conversation shifted to Notre Dame’s electrifying running back Jeremiah Love, whom Brugler compared to recent high draft picks. “With Jeremiah Love, there’s no doubt he’s one of the top ten players prospects in this draft,” he said, highlighting Love’s improved patience this season complementing his explosive playmaking ability. “He’s gonna have almost or over thirty touchdowns the last two years alone,” Brugler added, noting Love’s versatility as a receiver and pass protector makes him especially valuable.