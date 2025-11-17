How Will The Colts Look Following The Bye?

Source: picture alliance / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get much help during their week off.

First, the New England Patriots got a win over the hapless New York Jets to move to 9-2 on Thursday Night Football. Then, the Denver Broncos outlasted their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, to also move to 9-2. That leaves the Colts in 3rd place in the AFC, with their first game back being against the reeling Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are now 5-5, and should be highly motivated against Indianapolis as they look to keep their season from going off the rails entirely.

The Colts will have plenty of questions of their own to answer when they kick off at Arrowhead. Namely, what type of offense are we going to see? Will we see the dominant, efficient offense that ran wild through the first eight games of the season? Or will we see the turnover prone operation that allowed 12 sacks through two games? With the Colts schedule ramping up in difficulty following the bye, it’ll be extremely important for them to come out hot with the Jacksonville Jaguars nipping at their heels in the AFC South.

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, Stephen Holder of ESPN joined the show to discuss the upcoming game against the Chiefs, how motivated Kansas City will be, and what kind of Colts offense we’ll see. Listen to that conversation and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!