Listen Live
Close
Sports

How Will The Colts Look Following The Bye?

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts - Atlanta Falcons
Source: picture alliance / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get much help during their week off. 

First, the New England Patriots got a win over the hapless New York Jets to move to 9-2 on Thursday Night Football. Then, the Denver Broncos outlasted their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, to also move to 9-2. That leaves the Colts in 3rd place in the AFC, with their first game back being against the reeling Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are now 5-5, and should be highly motivated against Indianapolis as they look to keep their season from going off the rails entirely.  

The Colts will have plenty of questions of their own to answer when they kick off at Arrowhead. Namely, what type of offense are we going to see? Will we see the dominant, efficient offense that ran wild through the first eight games of the season? Or will we see the turnover prone operation that allowed 12 sacks through two games? With the Colts schedule ramping up in difficulty following the bye, it’ll be extremely important for them to come out hot with the Jacksonville Jaguars nipping at their heels in the AFC South.  

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, Stephen Holder of ESPN joined the show to discuss the upcoming game against the Chiefs, how motivated Kansas City will be, and what kind of Colts offense we’ll see. Listen to that conversation and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

Top 40 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

3 Items
Sports

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

More Trending
Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 05 Alabama A&M at Indiana
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Things Are Looking Up For IU Basketball Finally

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
3 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Facing Notable Injury Questions

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close