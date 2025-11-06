Listen Live
Hoosiers Open New Season With Dominant Win

Hoosiers Open New Season With Dominant Win Over Alabama A and M 98-51

Published on November 5, 2025

Alabama A&M v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team started their regular season by dominating the Alabama A and M Bulldogs at Assembly Hall Wednesday night 98-51 under their new coach Darian DeVries.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 53 points. The only time they trailed was when the Bulldogs had a very early 3-0 lead.

Indiana shot 62% from the field and made all 16 of their free throws. They were led in scoring by Reed Bailey with 21 points.

Coach DeVries’ son, Tucker, scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to put him at more than 2,000 points in his career.

Indiana also outrebounded Alabama A and M 42-19 and outscored them in the paint while also converting 10 three-pointers in 24 attempts.

Indiana faces 2-0 Marquette on Sunday in Chicago at 1 pm. Pregame coverage starts at noon on 93.1 WIBC.

