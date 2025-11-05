Listen Live
Previewing Colts-Falcons In Berlin!

Published on November 5, 2025

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to head overseas for a showdown with the Falcons! 

The game will be played at Olympic Stadium Berlin and will be the 2nd-to-last international game the NFL plays this season. The Colts head into the contest stinging from their second loss of the season and will look to rebound against an inconsistent Falcons squad. The Colts will also be bringing along a new face in cornerback Sauce Gardner, the former Jet whom Indy spent two first round picks to acquire. Gardner still must clear concussion protocol if he is to make his Colts debut in Germany. 

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Josh Kendall, who covers the Falcons for The Athletic, as well as with Kevin Bowen from The Fan Morning Show, about the Colts matchup with the Falcons. Listen to those conversations and more down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

