Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner
Former NFL Coach Rick Venturi On Sauce Gardner Trade!

Published on November 4, 2025

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have made a blockbuster move ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline. 

The team is sending two first round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets in exchange for two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. It’s a move that shows the Colts belief in not only Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, but also in the team overall. You don’t trade away two first round picks if you don’t believe that you’re just one player away from a Super Bowl run. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former NFL coach and current Colts radio analyst Rick Venturi joined the show and gave some insight into why the Colts made the move, what they gave up getting Gardner, and more! Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

