Rick Carlisle Reflects On Pacers’ Resilience Amid Injuries, Staying Realistic, & Turner’s Return

Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner
With injuries sidelining key players, Carlisle shared how he’s framing the team’s effort and progress despite their current record.

Published on November 4, 2025

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the team’s performance amidst a challenging start to the season.

With injuries sidelining key players, Carlisle shared how he’s framing the team’s effort and progress despite their current record.

“We’ve had to be realistic about things,” Carlisle said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a high level of competitiveness and unselfishness.

While he acknowledged two games where the team fell short of expectations, he praised their overall effort and resilience.

Carlisle highlighted the team’s ability to rally, even when shorthanded.

He credited the culture they’ve built, one centered on grit and determination.

“This is what we’ve done here—compete no matter what,” he said, adding that the team’s DNA is rooted in finding ways to stay in games and fight through adversity.

One standout performance Carlisle noted was from rookie Jarace Walker, who delivered a strong fourth quarter in a recent game.

“He played with force, and that’s what we need from him consistently,” Carlisle said, praising Walker’s development and versatility.

The conversation also touched on Myles Turner’s return and the fan reaction.

Carlisle expressed admiration for Turner’s character and contributions during his time with the Pacers, while acknowledging the complexities of his departure.

Looking ahead, Carlisle stressed the importance of keeping the team’s tempo up despite injuries, particularly at the point guard position.

He emphasized the need to balance minutes for key players like Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith while navigating the challenges of a depleted roster.

Despite the adversity, Carlisle remains optimistic, focusing on the team’s growth and resilience as they prepare for upcoming games.

Listen to the full interview below.

