Source: Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos / Getty

Elliot Bloom Talks Purdue Basketball Scheduling, Player Development, And The Constant Change In College Basketball

Purdue’s Director of Basketball Operations, Elliot Bloom, joined Query & Company to provide an in-depth look at the complexities of scheduling non-conference games in today’s college basketball landscape.

Bloom explained that the process is a mix of long-term planning and last-minute adjustments, with factors like team compatibility, style of play, and national relevance all playing a role.

He emphasized Purdue’s commitment to scheduling high-level opponents, noting that half of their non-conference games are intentionally designed to challenge the team and boost their NCAA Tournament résumé.

Looking ahead to the season, Bloom expressed excitement about several players poised to make an impact.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He highlighted fifth-year transfer Oscar Cluff as a “blue-collar, hard-hat” player who will address rebounding needs, while also praising the growth of returning players like Gicarri Harris and C.J. Cox.

Bloom also mentioned Jack Benter and Daniel Jacobson as key contributors who are ready to step up this year.

The conversation shifted to the evolving landscape of college athletics, particularly with the recent trend of former G League players joining college programs.

Bloom acknowledged the challenges this presents, including blurred eligibility lines and shifting NCAA guidelines.

He also discussed the growing influence of international players, noting how professional experience overseas is becoming a valuable asset for college teams.

As Purdue gears up for the season, Bloom’s insights underscore the program’s strategic approach to scheduling, player development, and navigating the ever-changing world of college basketball.

With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, the Boilermakers are set for another exciting year on the hardwood.

Listen to the full interview below.