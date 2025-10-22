Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Purdue’s Dynamic Duo: Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn Earn CBS Sports All-America Honors

Purdue basketball stars Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn have been named to the CBS Sports Preseason All-America Teams, with Smith earning the prestigious title of Preseason National Player of the Year.

The announcement solidifies Purdue’s position as a powerhouse heading into the 2025-26 season.

Smith, a senior guard from Westfield, Indiana, continues to rack up accolades after being a unanimous selection to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team.

Known for his exceptional playmaking, Smith averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds last season, earning the Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard.

With career milestones in sight, Smith is poised to make history as the first NCAA player to achieve 1,500 points, 1,000 assists, and 500 rebounds.

Kaufman-Renn, a senior forward from Sellersburg, Indiana, joins Smith on the CBS Sports First Team.

After a stellar season averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, Kaufman-Renn is the only returning high-major player to post such impressive stats.

His consistent scoring and leadership make him a key figure in Purdue’s championship aspirations.

The Boilermakers are the first program since Duke in 2018-19 to have two players named to the CBS Sports First Team, a testament to the team’s depth and talent.

Purdue opens its exhibition season on October 24 against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, with the regular season kicking off on November 4 at Mackey Arena against Evansville.

With Smith and Kaufman-Renn leading the charge, Purdue fans have every reason to be excited for what promises to be an unforgettable season.