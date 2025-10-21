Listen Live
Trackside

Fall IMS Testing Underway

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Alex Palou, (10) Chip Ganassi Racing wins the NTT IndyCar...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap today’s oval test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Takuma Sato, and Alexander Rossi. They also talk about how the test went after the repave in turn 2 along with new brakes and dampers. They later talk about A.J. Foyt Enterprises coming back into Indy NXT with a technical partnership from HMD Motorsports. They later get into the latest in silly season rumors regarding Dale Coyne Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Caio Collett, Mick Schumacher, and Devlin DeFrancesco. They also talk about the latest news regarding Andretti Global and Prema Racing.

In the second segment, they talk about the newest F1 TV deal that’s streaming exclusively on Apple TV, and how IndyCar can jump at this.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin answers fan questions about Mick Schumacher, racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and the Kansas Speedway, and Jacob Abel.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Offense Flawless In Win Over Chargers

Mississippi State v Florida
8 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Riley Leonard Promoted To Backup Quarterback

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close