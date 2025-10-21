Fall IMS Testing Underway

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap today’s oval test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Takuma Sato, and Alexander Rossi. They also talk about how the test went after the repave in turn 2 along with new brakes and dampers. They later talk about A.J. Foyt Enterprises coming back into Indy NXT with a technical partnership from HMD Motorsports. They later get into the latest in silly season rumors regarding Dale Coyne Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Caio Collett, Mick Schumacher, and Devlin DeFrancesco. They also talk about the latest news regarding Andretti Global and Prema Racing.

In the second segment, they talk about the newest F1 TV deal that’s streaming exclusively on Apple TV, and how IndyCar can jump at this.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin answers fan questions about Mick Schumacher, racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and the Kansas Speedway, and Jacob Abel.