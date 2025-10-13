Listen Live
Sports

Reaction To Big Wins By IU, Colts Over The Weekend!

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana v Oregon
Source: Soobum Im / Getty

Colts and Hoosier fans had a pretty good time this past weekend. 

The Indiana Hoosiers earned what may be the biggest win in program history, going into Euguen, Oregon and upsetting the 3rd-ranked Ducks. The win vaulted the Hoosiers up to 3rd in the AP Top 25 and put them on the map as a legitimate title contender. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts continued their winning ways despite being severely shorthanded in the secondary, beating the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 5-1 on the season. It wasn’t a perfect game by any stretch, but previous Colts teams would have found a way to lose that game; this one found a way to win. That’s what good teams do on days when they don’t play their best. 

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Hoosier Matt Surface and ESPN’s Stephen Holder joined to discuss the big wins by IU and the Colts respectively. Listen to those conversations below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Good Injury News Coming?

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

More Trending
Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Overcome Issues In Win Over Cardinals

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Bringing Back Veteran Kicker Michael Badgley

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
5 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close