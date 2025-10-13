Reaction To Big Wins By IU, Colts Over The Weekend!

Source: Soobum Im / Getty

Colts and Hoosier fans had a pretty good time this past weekend.

The Indiana Hoosiers earned what may be the biggest win in program history, going into Euguen, Oregon and upsetting the 3rd-ranked Ducks. The win vaulted the Hoosiers up to 3rd in the AP Top 25 and put them on the map as a legitimate title contender. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts continued their winning ways despite being severely shorthanded in the secondary, beating the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 5-1 on the season. It wasn’t a perfect game by any stretch, but previous Colts teams would have found a way to lose that game; this one found a way to win. That’s what good teams do on days when they don’t play their best.

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Hoosier Matt Surface and ESPN’s Stephen Holder joined to discuss the big wins by IU and the Colts respectively. Listen to those conversations below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!