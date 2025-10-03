Listen Live
Obituaries

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Divisional Playoffs - Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39

Arthur Jones, a former NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed away at the age of 39.

The Baltimore Ravens, where Jones began his career, confirmed the news in a statement on Friday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Jones was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Syracuse.

He became a key contributor to the Ravens’ defense, playing a pivotal role in their Super Bowl XLVII victory.

In the championship game, Jones recorded a sack and a fumble recovery, helping the Ravens secure a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

After his time with the Ravens, Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, where he played for three seasons.

He concluded his NFL career with Washington in 2017, amassing 173 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles over his career.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta paid tribute to Jones, describing him as a positive and uplifting presence.

“Arthur’s big, bright smile and infectious energy created a presence that continuously uplifted others,” DeCosta said.

Jones was also the older brother of UFC champion Jon Jones and former NFL player Chandler Jones.

His legacy extends beyond the field, remembered for his contributions to the game and his impact on those around him.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Cornerback Xavien Howard Retires From NFL

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Alec Pierce Returns To Practice

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close