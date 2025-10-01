Listen Live
Local

Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Five
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell had a scary moment Tuesday night during Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. Mitchell had to leave the court in the third quarter after experiencing extreme lower body cramping.

Mitchell was taken straight to a hospital, where she was treated and released later that same night. She is now back under the care of the Fever’s medical staff. Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery.

Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Ole Miss v LSU
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close