Update on Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell had a scary moment Tuesday night during Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. Mitchell had to leave the court in the third quarter after experiencing extreme lower body cramping.

Mitchell was taken straight to a hospital, where she was treated and released later that same night. She is now back under the care of the Fever’s medical staff. Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery.

