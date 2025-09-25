Listen Live
Sports

Colts WR Josh Downs On 3-0 Start, Showdown With Rams

Published on September 25, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

Week 4 of the NFL season is here, and the Colts are entering it riding a hot streak. 

The team is 3-0 for the first time since 2009, thanks in large part to an efficient offense that has steadily produced points through the first three weeks of the season. Now, the team heads to Los Angeles to take on the 2-1 Rams, who are fresh off a brutal loss to the Eagles and will be looking to extract some measure of retribution on Indianapolis. Simply put, this could be the Colts first real opportunity to prove themselves as a team to be taken seriously. 

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Colts wide receiver Josh Downs about the hot start to the season, the command Daniel Jones has taken of the offense, and the challenge the team faces in Los Angeles. Check out that conversation in full down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

