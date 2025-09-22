Listen Live
With Kenny Moore II Injured, Colts Signing Mike Hilton

Published on September 22, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – After Kenny Moore II suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s win over the Titans, the Colts are heading back into the Lou Anarumo’s pool for a veteran cornerback.

Shane Steichen confirmed on Monday that Moore II is dealing with a calf injury, but was unsure of the timetable for the captain’s return. Steichen added that he doesn’t feel the injury is significant and a trip to injured reserve (which would have to be for at least 4 weeks) is not something being discussed.

The Colts head coach added the team is working through the roster mechanics in bringing 31-year-old cornerback Mike Hilton on the roster/practice squad.

Reports indicate the Colts are going to add Hilton to their practice squad. If the Colts feel they need a slot cornerback addition for however much time Moore II is going to miss, then they could promote Hilton from the practice squad (each player gets 3 practice squad promotions within a season).

Over the last 3 years, Moore II has missed 8 games. The Colts have allowed 33 points per game in those contests.

Losing Moore II, who ignited the Colts 41-20 victory on Sunday, for any amount of time is a definite loss.

In the next 4 games, the Colts will face 3 of the better passing offense in the NFL

If the Colts use Hilton in place of Moore II, they will maintain their older approach to the cornerback position. That’s 29-year-old Mooney Ward and 32-year-old Xavien Howard on the outside, and then a 31-year-old Hilton in the slot.

Howard and Hilton are recent additions, both with extensive history playing for Anarumo.

Hilton began his career with the Steelers, playing 59 games in 4 years (20 starts). He then moved on to the Bengals, playing 64 games (36 starts) for Anarumo over the last 4 seasons.

At his best, Hilton has been a playmaking nickel cornerback, thriving in the variety of duties that Anarumo asks from that position.

Back when the Colts hired Anarumo, the new defensive coordinator actually compared Hilton to Moore II.

“I like bringing Mike Hilton off the slot,” Anarumo said back in January when asked about blitzing. “We’ve got a guy that’s very similar, Kenny Moore II.”

The Colts worked out Hilton last month, as injuries to the cornerback position started to pile up. Hilton spent the 2025 season with the Dolphins, but was cut by Miami before the start of the regular season.

Along with the Moore II update on Monday, Steichen did confirm that Alec Pierce is in concussion protocol. This is third reported concussion in Pierce’s 4 NFL seasons.

So the Colts (3-0) have a few key injuries to monitor heading into Sunday’s trip to take on the Rams (2-1).

