Hits And Misses: Colts Offensive Line Sets Tone

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

It was yet another high-scoring, runaway, performance by the Colts to start the 2025 season, this one in the form of a 41-20 victory over the Titans.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-0) getting their first divisional win of the season?

1. Hits: Jonathan Taylor Source:Getty Jonathan Taylor: After a “ho hum” performance through the first half, Jonathan Taylor once again took it to another level in Sunday’s second half. The highlight was Taylor’s 46-yard touchdown run, with him cutting, spinning and powering his way into the end zone for one of his three scores. Through 3 weeks, it’s pretty remarkable to see what Taylor has done in 2nd halves: 8.8 yards per carry vs. 3.4 yards per carry in the 1st half.

2. Hits: No Offensive Negatives Source:Getty No Offensive Negatives: It might not be the flashiest, but one of the best attributes to the Colts offense so far this season is staying away from the negatives. We are talking 0 turnovers through 180 minutes of football. We are talking 2 sacks of Daniel Jones across 88 pass attempts. Certainly, plenty of people deserve praise for this. But let’s focus on Jones, because avoiding negative plays has been an issue in his career.

3. Hits: Offensive Line Source:Getty Offensive Line: This group definitely deserves some mention. Perhaps this is a 3-week honor, but the Colts offensive line was extremely stout on Sunday. They helped keep Jones clean (0 sacks, 2 hits) and kept paving some holes for Jonathan Taylor, who eventually hit the home run in the second half. Tremendous work by position coach Tony Sparano Jr. and his 5-man group of LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Braden Smith.

4. Hits: Kenny Moore II Source:Getty Kenny Moore II: Yes, it was a rookie mistake by Cam Ward. But doesn’t it always seem like Kenny Moore II is in the right place at the right time? Sure enough, there was Moore II seemingly waiting for the bad decision by Ward. That was such a soul-crushing way for the Titans to start the game after thy decided to receive the opening kickoff.

5. Misses: Defense Dominating Source:Getty Defense Dominating: Anytime you are facing a rookie quarterback, one with the backyard escape ability of Cam Ward, the defensive game plan is not something you’re likely to reuse much in a season. Some might view this as nitpicking, but I thought the Colts defense was a bit of a mixed bag against the rookie QB. Ward and the Titans scored the most and moved the ball the best they have in 3 games. At one point, the Titans had 5 straight drives reach Indy territory (2 touchdowns, 1 field goal, 2 missed field goals). Yes, they had some playmaking of their own, but there was some bad thrown in there against a rookie QB.