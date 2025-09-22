Listen Live
Sports

Daniel Jones to Join ManningCast Tonight Amid Colts’ 3-0 Start

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Daniel Jones to Join ManningCast Tonight Amid Colts’ 3-0 Start

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is scheduled to be a guest on tonight’s edition of the ManningCast during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

Omaha Productions announced that Jones will join hosts Peyton and Eli Manning during the second quarter.

The appearance comes on the heels of a significant victory for the Colts, who defeated the Tennessee Titans to improve their record to 3-0 for the first time since the 2009 season.

Jones has been instrumental in the team’s undefeated start, providing steady leadership and clutch performances.

The guest spot features multiple connections to the Manning brothers.

Jones followed in Eli Manning’s footsteps when he became the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

Now, as the signal-caller for the Indianapolis Colts, he plays for the same franchise where Peyton Manning built his legendary career and secured his first Super Bowl title.

Fans can look forward to a unique segment as Jones discusses the Colts’ early success and offers his perspective on the game with his former fellow Giants quarterback and his new team’s most iconic player.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
9 Items
Sports

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Sports

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Charvarius Ward Returns To Practice

More Trending
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Take Care Of Titans

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Latest Colts Injury News For Week Three

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close