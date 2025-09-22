Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Daniel Jones to Join ManningCast Tonight Amid Colts’ 3-0 Start

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is scheduled to be a guest on tonight’s edition of the ManningCast during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

Omaha Productions announced that Jones will join hosts Peyton and Eli Manning during the second quarter.

The appearance comes on the heels of a significant victory for the Colts, who defeated the Tennessee Titans to improve their record to 3-0 for the first time since the 2009 season.

Jones has been instrumental in the team’s undefeated start, providing steady leadership and clutch performances.

The guest spot features multiple connections to the Manning brothers.

Jones followed in Eli Manning’s footsteps when he became the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

Now, as the signal-caller for the Indianapolis Colts, he plays for the same franchise where Peyton Manning built his legendary career and secured his first Super Bowl title.

Fans can look forward to a unique segment as Jones discusses the Colts’ early success and offers his perspective on the game with his former fellow Giants quarterback and his new team’s most iconic player.