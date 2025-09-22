Listen Live
Jonathan Taylor Talks Epic Win, Spin Moves, And Team Chemistry on Fan Morning Show Following Week 3 Win vs Titans

Published on September 22, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Taylor Talks Epic Win, Spin Moves, and Team Chemistry on Fan Morning Show Following Week 3 Win vs Titans

Following a commanding 41-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor joined the Fan Morning Show to discuss the team’s hot start and his spectacular performance.

Fresh off a three-touchdown, 100-yard game, Taylor gave fans an inside look at the mindset of the undefeated Colts.

A major topic was his electrifying 46-yard touchdown run, which featured a sharp cut, a powerful spin, and broken tackles.

When asked where it ranks among his favorite NFL runs, Taylor placed it high on the list. “It’s definitely up there,” he said, emphasizing the importance of a divisional game.

“You know, those games… they just mean a little bit more because we know to achieve our ultimate goal, it starts in a division.”

That highlight-reel play also showcased a spin move that Taylor has been working to perfect.

He confirmed with a laugh that after putting in the work, the move is now “officially in the repertoire.”

Taylor was quick to praise his teammates, starting with quarterback Daniel Jones.

He commended Jones for his ability to not only grasp the system quickly but to execute it at an elite level.

“He’s just so dialed into the details,” Taylor explained, sharing how Jones is often thinking about plays and checks before the team has even started its morning meetings.

“Whenever we get a look or whatever the situation is on Sunday, we’ve already gone over it.”

When asked what makes this 3-0 team feel different from past seasons, Taylor pointed to a collective commitment to preparation and execution.

“It’s the guys banding together and understanding that the preparation each and every single day… is what’s going to propel us to the win on Sunday,” he stated. “But ultimately, when Sunday comes, it’s about the execution.”

With 61 NFL touchdowns to his name, Taylor was asked what he does with all the game balls.

He admitted it looks a bit like “a giant tub in your basement filled with touchdown balls.” He keeps them all, seeing them as cherished memories that will become even more sentimental down the line.

Of course, no running back’s success comes without a dominant offensive line.

Taylor called them “the engine that makes this thing go,” expressing his gratitude for their fight on every single play.

He gave special recognition to guard Quenton Nelson, praising his leadership and infectious energy.

“No matter where you’re at on the field, whether it’s a five-yard gain, 30-yard, 70-yard, he’s the first one there,” Taylor said. “It just goes to show you his level of commitment, his level of pride that he takes in making sure, like, ‘hey, I have my guys’ back.'”

