Listen Live
Local

Colts Thrash Titans 41-20, Move to 3-0

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Johnnie Izquierdo

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are off to their best start in 16 years with a record of 3-0. Their latest victory was Sunday afternoon over the Tennessee Titans 41-20 at Nissan Stadium.

They started off the game with a 32-yard interception by Kenny Moore that he returned for a touchdown on a pass from Titans quarterback Cam Ward that was intended for Tony Pollard. Moore later had to leave the game with an injury.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Their starting quarterback Daniel Jones completed 18 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a passing touchdown. He has three passing and three rushing touchdowns on the season.

The Titans committed eight penalties for 68 yards. They dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

The Colts face the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at 4:05 pm.

Colts Thrash Titans 41-20, Move to 3-0  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
9 Items
Sports

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Sports

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Charvarius Ward Returns To Practice

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

More Trending
NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Latest Colts Injury News For Week Three

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Take Care Of Titans

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Explains End Of Game Decisions

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close