Listen Live
Sports

Tyler Warrens Shows He More Than Belongs

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Tyler Warren stat line speaks for itself from his rookie debut.

7 catches for 76 yards.

The 7 grabs are the second most in league history for a tight end’s NFL debut. No Colts tight end has caught that many balls in a game since late November 2022.

The 76 yards are the most for a Colts tight end in 39 games.

But take a look at two plays from Warren’s first NFL game, in which he didn’t touch the football, yet offered a glimpse of what the Colts have already in No. 84.

With the Colts facing a 2nd-and-20 to start Sunday’s  second quarter, Shane Steichen had Warren run a seam route, following an opening period in which he had just touched the ball 4 times (3 catches on the opening drive and a carry from the fullback attention). On the play, Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu didn’t move off the right hashmark, showing an immense amount of Game 1 respect for Warren down the seam. With the last line of the Dolphins defense clearly focused on taking Warren away, that allowed Daniel Jones to work in the out-and-up route from Michael Pittman Jr, who was lined up to the right of Warren. With the Dolphins in a Cover 2 zone look, that left a second-level window due to the safety not leaving the hashmark, once Pittman Jr. cleared the underneath cornerback. Jones processed this, and threw an on-target ball to an open Pittman Jr. As Warren saw the ball being released, the rookie tight end raised his hand in the air knowing he had the safety’s attention, and a big play was possible. An open Pittman Jr. secured the catch, and jogged into the end zone for a 27-yard score, and the Colts first touchdown of the year.

In years past, a defense paying such attention to a Colts tight end was not needed. But 2025 is different, thanks to Warren.

The other play where Warren showed the attention he is already commanding came on a 3rd-and-9 from the Miami 10-yard line in the third quarter. On this play, Warren found himself in man coverage against 3-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Jones had no issue targeting his rookie, despite coverage from one of the more accomplished safeties in all the NFL. And while the throw fell incomplete, a flag easily could have been thrown on Fitzpatrick, who lost separation from Warren in the end zone.

Again, 7 catches for 76 yards tells you an impressive story.

But these two plays also serve as signs of what Warren is already bringing to the Colts.

It’s been quite some time since the Colts had a pass catching weapon, particularly in the red zone, like Warren.

“It’s impressive,” Shane Steichen says of his rookie tight end.

“He’s an old-school, throwback freakin’ baller.”

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport
50 Items
Nick In The Now

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Blast Dolphins, End Streak

More Trending
NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Goals For Daniel Jones

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

NFL Players That Have Retired In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close