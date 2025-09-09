Tyler Warrens Shows He More Than Belongs

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Tyler Warren stat line speaks for itself from his rookie debut.

7 catches for 76 yards.

The 7 grabs are the second most in league history for a tight end’s NFL debut. No Colts tight end has caught that many balls in a game since late November 2022.

The 76 yards are the most for a Colts tight end in 39 games.

But take a look at two plays from Warren’s first NFL game, in which he didn’t touch the football, yet offered a glimpse of what the Colts have already in No. 84.

With the Colts facing a 2nd-and-20 to start Sunday’s second quarter, Shane Steichen had Warren run a seam route, following an opening period in which he had just touched the ball 4 times (3 catches on the opening drive and a carry from the fullback attention). On the play, Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu didn’t move off the right hashmark, showing an immense amount of Game 1 respect for Warren down the seam. With the last line of the Dolphins defense clearly focused on taking Warren away, that allowed Daniel Jones to work in the out-and-up route from Michael Pittman Jr, who was lined up to the right of Warren. With the Dolphins in a Cover 2 zone look, that left a second-level window due to the safety not leaving the hashmark, once Pittman Jr. cleared the underneath cornerback. Jones processed this, and threw an on-target ball to an open Pittman Jr. As Warren saw the ball being released, the rookie tight end raised his hand in the air knowing he had the safety’s attention, and a big play was possible. An open Pittman Jr. secured the catch, and jogged into the end zone for a 27-yard score, and the Colts first touchdown of the year.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In years past, a defense paying such attention to a Colts tight end was not needed. But 2025 is different, thanks to Warren.

The other play where Warren showed the attention he is already commanding came on a 3rd-and-9 from the Miami 10-yard line in the third quarter. On this play, Warren found himself in man coverage against 3-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Jones had no issue targeting his rookie, despite coverage from one of the more accomplished safeties in all the NFL. And while the throw fell incomplete, a flag easily could have been thrown on Fitzpatrick, who lost separation from Warren in the end zone.

Again, 7 catches for 76 yards tells you an impressive story.

But these two plays also serve as signs of what Warren is already bringing to the Colts.

It’s been quite some time since the Colts had a pass catching weapon, particularly in the red zone, like Warren.

“It’s impressive,” Shane Steichen says of his rookie tight end.

“He’s an old-school, throwback freakin’ baller.”