Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing Collaboration

Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing Collaboration

Published on August 28, 2025

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Stanley 1913 Partners With Caitlin Clark For A Game-Changing Collaboration

Seattle-based lifestyle brand Stanley 1913 has announced an exciting new partnership with Caitlin Clark.

This multi-year collaboration kicks off with the launch of the Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark Collection, a high-performance hydration line designed in collaboration with Clark, set to debut on September 3.

The collection, inspired by Clark’s bold and dynamic presence on the court, features a unique “Caitlin Clark Blacktop” colorway in purple, blue, and black.

Each product is adorned with high-gloss basketball artwork, Clark’s signature, and her iconic #22. The lineup includes:

  • Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumblers (40 oz and 30 oz) – Sleek, leakproof, and performance-driven.
  • IceFlow™ Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle (24 oz) – Lightweight with AeroLight™ technology for easy hydration.
  • IceFlow™ Flip Straw Jug (64 oz) – Designed for all-day hydration with fewer refills.

This partnership underscores Stanley 1913’s commitment to empowering athletes and fans alike, blending innovation with a relentless drive for excellence.

Caitlin Clark, a rising global icon, embodies the brand’s values of grit, determination, and purpose.

RELATED | 5 Fun Facts About Caitlin Clark You Might Not Know!

“Partnering with Stanley 1913 is an exciting opportunity to work with a brand that shares my values and champions women’s sports,” said Clark. “This collection has something for everyone – from athletes to fans.”

The collection will be available on stanley1913.com and select retailers like SCHEELS and DICK’S Sporting Goods throughout September.

