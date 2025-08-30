Indiana Outdoors 8/30/25: Perceptions of Hunting
A study on the perception of hunting, fishing and shooting sports in America plus professional bass fisherman Mike Delvisco.
https://omny.fm/shows/indiana-outdoors-podcast/indiana-outdoors-8-30-25-perceptions-of-hunting
