Colts Camp Notebook Day 13: Rough Offense Day

INDIANAPOLIS – The final day of the 2025 Colts training camp brought an offensive day they want to forget.

It was the Green Bay Packers, sans Jordan Love (left thumb), in Westfield for a joint practice to put a wrap on the Colts’ time away from their facility.

Here are some takeaways from Day 13 of Colts training camp:

-Before we get into the quarterback battle, Thursday will be remembered as an awful performance form the entire Colts offensive operation. Shane Steichen led off his post-practice presser with the “definitely some things to clean up” in describing his offense’s performance from Thursday. Steichen was particularly unhappy with the penalties, mainly the illegal formations. From there, the Colts offensive line had major protection issues early on, unable to provide consistent clean pockets for Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. Then, when the pockets were clean, both Richardson had Jones had some of their most inaccuracy/turnover filled days of any camp practice. And ball security was an issue from the pass catchers. Outside of a nice two-minute drill, led by Richardson to end practice, it was a rough day for the Colts offense.

-Again, Thursday’s practice got off to a rocky start with the penalties/protection being the first culprits. When he could throw it, Richardson had a good amount of checkdowns early, before striking in the red zone with a touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. Later, Richardson was picked by Green Bay safety Johnathan Baldwin, as he tried to fit a deep ball to Anthony Gould. That was part of an 0-for-5 period for Richardson, in one of his worst periods we’ve seen in 3 years. Richardson bounced back from that, ending the day on a strong note. With 1:12 on the clock, Richardson drove the length of the field with completions to Anthony Gould, Michael Pittman Jr. and a nice snag by Tyler Warren. A defensive pass interference drawn by AD Mitchell put the Colts on the doorstep of the goal line. After a couple high throws, Jonthan Taylor punched in the touchdown on the ground. Richardson’s legs helped extend a two-point conversion attempt, before finding Michael Pittman Jr. for the 8-point drive. For camp, Richardson finished (unofficially) 110-of-183 in team sessions.

-For the first time in camp, we talk about Daniel Jones’ day with two interceptions on the resume. Although only one was his fault. Jones finished Thursday 13-of-19, ending the practice on a sour note. While Richardson led the TD drive with the staters, Jones was picked after 3 completions to start his two-minute drive. The other interception came on one of Jones’ better thrown down field balls of camp, right into the hands of AD Mitchell. But Mitchell, who had quite the up and down day, couldn’t hang on, leading to an INT. For me, Jones’ finest completion on the day was into the hands of Josh Downs on a deep crossing route early in practice. For camp, Jones was (unofficially): 138-of-194 in team sessions.

-The Colts defense was very good on Thursday. Yes, the expectation walking into Thursday’s practice was high for the Colts defense. Facing Malik Willis, instead of Jordan Love (left thumb injury), the Colts defense backed that up by stifling the Packers starting offense. Laiatu Latu opened up practice with a sack on the first session, and had another one to close the day. Facing a 2-minute situation (1:12 to go), the Packers starting offense went 4-and-out, with Willis incomplete on a well-covered deep ball by Chavarius Ward, Latu had a sack on 2nd down, 3rd down brought a drop and then an 4th down overthrow cemented the strong day for the Colts defense. Among the highlights, you had passes broken up by Cam Bynum, Samuel Womack III, and Zaire Franklin.

-If you were watching Thursday’s practice, you got the full AD Mitchell experience. Dazzling in 1-on-1 drills in creating separation and bailing out his QBs for poorly thrown balls. And then the team drills will mostly be remembered for the dropped interception, and/or the fumble that happened just a play later. Of course, there was Mitchell drawing multiple defensive pass interference flag as the Green Bay DBs had constant trouble keeping him from the open field. Welcome to one of the most talented, yet frustrating, Colts players, who has largely had a good camp after a poor first week of work.

-For the first time in camp, it was undrafted kicker Maddux Trujillo outkicking Spencer Shrader. To start, Shrader was wide right on a 33-yarder, before connecting from 39, 45 and 64 yards. Trujillo was a perfect 4-of-4 form those same distances. Will this re-start such a kicking competition, as Shrader was definitely the leader coming into Thursday?



-Thursday’s rough day for the Colts offense added some insult when Josh Downs (hamstring) left practice early. Downs walked down the sideline before heading inside with a member of the team’s athletic training staff. Downs’ camp ended early last season with an ankle injury. With Downs out, Anthony Gould slid into those starting slot reps.

-Guys that stood out at Monday’s practice: S-Cam Bynum, DE-Laiatu Latu, TE-Tyler Warren, K-Maddux Trujillo

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Thursday: QB-Anthony Richardson, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-AD Mitchell, WR-Josh Downs, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Braden Smith

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Thursday: DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-DeForest Buckner, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Laiatu Latu, LB-Joe Bachie, LB-Zaire Franklin, CB-Charvarius Ward, CB-Samuel Womack, CB-Chris Lammons, S-Cam Bynum, S-Hunter Wohler

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating on Thursday or got hurt during practice: CB-JuJu Brents (hamstring), CB-Jaylon Jones (hamstring), LB-Jaylon Carlies (boot on right ankle), RB-Khalil Herbert, DE-Kwity Paye (groin), WR-Alec Pierce (groin), CB-Kenny Moore II (knee), C-Danny Pinter (sleeve on right leg), WR-Josh Downs (hamstring, left early), DE-Samson Ebukam (back, left early).