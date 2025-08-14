Power, Penske, & Palou Power Through in Portland

Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they start the show recapping this past weekend’s race from Portland with Will Power earning his first win of the year and for Team Penske, while Alex Palou finally joined elite company with him clinching his fourth championship.

In the second segment, they talk about how Power’s Portland win was a popular win amongst the paddock, and what the latest silly season talks are for him.

To wrap up the first hour of the show, they talk about other championships that were clinched in the Road to Indy latter.

To start the second hour of the show, they talk about the torrential downpour that hit the Milwaukee Mile. They then later answer fan questions about a potential playoff format, the Conor Daly/Christian Rasmussen clash, and Coyne & Prema future lineups.

In the penultimate segment, they look more in depth at the Portland box score.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about Scott McLaughlin will be doing sports car racing in Suzuka in the offseason. Kevin also talks about Max Verstappen gaining an interest in sports car racing.