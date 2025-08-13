Rick Carlisle Returns For Expansive Interview
It’s been a shorter than normal summer vacation for the Pacers and head coach Rick Carlisle, which is fine with them. Pushing until the final game of the NBA season means a shorter break until the next season but there’s been plenty of action for the Pacers on and off the court. The injury to Tyrese Haliburton will loom large all of next season as will the departure of Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks. Rick Carlisle checked in from summer vacation to give a status update on the team and weigh in on all the changes for next season.
- The latest on Haliburton
- Departure of Myles Turner
- Expectations for Bennedict Mathurin
- Jarace Walker’s status
- Guys who he expects to step up next season in expanded roles
The expansive 28-minute interview covered a lot of ground and will definitely give Pacers fans plenty to chew on as the off-season rolls on and the next season gets closer and closer.
For the full interview, click the link below!
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection