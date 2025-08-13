Rick Carlisle Returns For Expansive Interview

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

It’s been a shorter than normal summer vacation for the Pacers and head coach Rick Carlisle, which is fine with them. Pushing until the final game of the NBA season means a shorter break until the next season but there’s been plenty of action for the Pacers on and off the court. The injury to Tyrese Haliburton will loom large all of next season as will the departure of Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks. Rick Carlisle checked in from summer vacation to give a status update on the team and weigh in on all the changes for next season.

The latest on Haliburton

Departure of Myles Turner

Expectations for Bennedict Mathurin

Jarace Walker’s status

Guys who he expects to step up next season in expanded roles

The expansive 28-minute interview covered a lot of ground and will definitely give Pacers fans plenty to chew on as the off-season rolls on and the next season gets closer and closer.

For the full interview, click the link below!