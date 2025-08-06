Source: SOPA Images / Getty

OFFICIAL: ESPN Acquiring NFL Network, Other NFL Media Assets In Exchange For 10 Percent Equity Stake In ESPN

In a landmark agreement, ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is set to acquire the NFL Network and other key media assets from the NFL in exchange for a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

This deal, announced on August 5, 2025, marks a significant shift in sports media, promising fans enhanced accessibility, expanded programming, and innovative content delivery.

Under the agreement, ESPN will own and operate the NFL Network, integrating it into its upcoming direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service.

Additionally, the NFL’s RedZone Channel will join Disney’s linear network portfolio, and ESPN Fantasy Football will merge with NFL Fantasy, creating a unified and enhanced platform for fans.

The partnership also includes licensing agreements, granting ESPN rights to NFL games, RedZone content, and NFL Films programming.

This move aims to broaden the reach of NFL content across ESPN’s platforms, including cable, satellite, and streaming services.

Disney CEO Robert Iger emphasized the deal’s potential to redefine fan engagement, while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted the legacy of the NFL Network and its future under ESPN’s stewardship.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro called the collaboration a pivotal step in ESPN’s digital evolution.

Pending approvals, this deal is poised to revolutionize how fans experience professional football, blending the NFL’s premier media assets with ESPN’s innovative approach to sports broadcasting.