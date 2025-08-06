Listen Live
Sports

ESPN Acquires NFL RedZone And Media Assets In Landmark B...

OFFICIAL: ESPN Acquiring NFL Network, Other NFL Media Assets In Exchange For 10 Percent Equity Stake In ESPN

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the ESPN (Entertainment and...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

OFFICIAL: ESPN Acquiring NFL Network, Other NFL Media Assets In Exchange For 10 Percent Equity Stake In ESPN

In a landmark agreement, ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is set to acquire the NFL Network and other key media assets from the NFL in exchange for a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

This deal, announced on August 5, 2025, marks a significant shift in sports media, promising fans enhanced accessibility, expanded programming, and innovative content delivery.

Under the agreement, ESPN will own and operate the NFL Network, integrating it into its upcoming direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service.

Additionally, the NFL’s RedZone Channel will join Disney’s linear network portfolio, and ESPN Fantasy Football will merge with NFL Fantasy, creating a unified and enhanced platform for fans.

The partnership also includes licensing agreements, granting ESPN rights to NFL games, RedZone content, and NFL Films programming.

This move aims to broaden the reach of NFL content across ESPN’s platforms, including cable, satellite, and streaming services.

Disney CEO Robert Iger emphasized the deal’s potential to redefine fan engagement, while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted the legacy of the NFL Network and its future under ESPN’s stewardship.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro called the collaboration a pivotal step in ESPN’s digital evolution.

Pending approvals, this deal is poised to revolutionize how fans experience professional football, blending the NFL’s premier media assets with ESPN’s innovative approach to sports broadcasting.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close