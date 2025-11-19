Today Marks The 21st Anniversary Of The “Malice At The Palace”

Source: Allen Einstein/NBAE / Getty

Today is the 21st Anniversary of the ‘Malice At The Palace’, Last year on the 20th Anniversary we talked to Rick Carlisle on the day and he transparently reflected on the event.

Rick Carlisle Reflects On “Malice At The Palace” On The 20th Anniversary

Rick Carlisle, head coach of the Indiana Pacers joined 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan on Tuesday for his weekly chat on The Wake Up Call with Kevin Bowen and Andy Sweeney.

Unexpectedly Rick referenced Malice at the Palace during a question in his interview today which later led to Kevin notifying him that the day is the 20th anniversary of the “Malice at the Palace.”

With Carlisle not knowing it was the 20th anniversary mentioned he normally turns down all interviews regarding the infamous “Malice at the Palace”… BUT took some time in his interview to reflect on it all.

Carlisle regards to that chaotic chapter in NBA history as:

“…one of the most positive experiences of his coaching career…”

Despite the turmoil and challenges, the incident provided invaluable lessons and growth opportunities for both him and his team.

The “Malice at the Palace” is notorious for its on-court brawl that happened on November 19th, 2004 between the Pacers and the Detroit Pistons, which resulted in significant suspensions that left the Pacers shorthanded.

Remind yourself of the event below.

Carlisle reminisced about the immediate aftermath, noting how the team, which had started the season with a promising 7-2 record, faced the daunting task of playing with a skeletal roster. With suspensions staggering the availability of key players, the Pacers had to call up players from the Continental Basketball Association to fill in the gaps.

Despite these challenges, the Pacers managed to maintain resilience. Carlisle highlighted the team’s remarkable performance in the games that followed the brawl.

The player rotations became a test of endurance and adaptability, yet the team rose to the occasion, achieving unexpected victories that kept their seasons momentum alive.

With still making the playoffs, the Pacers faced a grueling series against the Boston Celtics.

The team, which had been deeply affected by the earlier chaos, demonstrated their tenacity by winning a decisive Game 7 in Boston, advancing to the second round against the Pistons.

Although the series ultimately ended in defeat, Carlisle reflected on the incredible journey and the lessons it provided.

The playoffs were also notable as the last postseason appearance for legendary player Reggie Miller, adding a poignant layer to the team’s narrative.

Reggie Miller #31 of the Indiana Pacers salutes the cheering fans after he was taken out in the final minute of Game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2005 NBA Playoffs at Conseco Fieldhouse on May 19, 2005 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Miller played his final NBA game with the Pacers tonight. The Pistons defeated the Pacers 88-79 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

one of the last items Carlisle mentioned on the brawl was that one of the biggest positives, despite the media frenzy and the lawsuits that followed the brawl, there were no significant injuries resulting from the altercation.

For those interested in hearing Rick Carlisle’s full reflection, you can listen to the audio of his interview below from the Wake Up Call on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.