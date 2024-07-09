Rick Carlisle Assesses Pacers’ Off-Season Moves, Siakam

The Pacers have had a busy off-season. The signed Pascal Siakam to a max contract, re-signed Obi Toppin, lost Jalen Smith, signed James Wiseman and drafted three players in 2024 NBA Draft. On the day the Pacers officially inked Siakam to his max extension contract, head coach Rick Carlisle joined our show to weigh in on all the happenings going on with the Pacers since their season came to a close following the Eastern Conference Finals.

The signing of Pascal Siakam is really a historic signing for this franchise. This level of free agent, being an unrestricted free agent, the magnitude of what kind of player he is, choosing to come back is a really big deal. – Rick Carlisle on the impact of Pascal Siakam returning with a max contract extension

Carlisle also discussed the importance of Obi Toppin's return, losing Jalen Smith, Jarace Walker's off-season goals, Bennedict Mathurin's role with the team next season and a whole lot more!