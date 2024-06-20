Hot Shooting Propels Fever to Win Over Mystics

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever made 51% of their shots on their way to an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever led by as many as 11 in the game. This is their third straight victory.

Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 22 points for Indiana. Also for the Fever, Caitlin Clark scored 18 points and snagged 12 rebounds.

Washington’s Ariel Atkins led all scorers with 27 points. Her Mystics shot 41% from the field.

Indiana outrebounded Washington 37-31. They also outscored the Mystics in the paints 38-26.

The Fever are 6-10. Their next game is Friday night against the 6-6 Atlanta Dream at 7:30.

The Mystics are now 2-13.

