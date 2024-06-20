INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever made 51% of their shots on their way to an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Fever led by as many as 11 in the game. This is their third straight victory.
Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 22 points for Indiana. Also for the Fever, Caitlin Clark scored 18 points and snagged 12 rebounds.
Washington’s Ariel Atkins led all scorers with 27 points. Her Mystics shot 41% from the field.
Indiana outrebounded Washington 37-31. They also outscored the Mystics in the paints 38-26.
The Fever are 6-10. Their next game is Friday night against the 6-6 Atlanta Dream at 7:30.
The Mystics are now 2-13.
The post Hot Shooting Propels Fever to Win Over Mystics appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Hot Shooting Propels Fever to Win Over Mystics was originally published on wibc.com
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
-
Colts Bullish On Anthony Richardson As A Passer
-
5 Takeaways From Colts Offseason Program
-
Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
AD Mitchell Stands Out During Colts Offseason