Reactions To Pascal Siakam-Pacers Extension

Published on June 19, 2024

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven

Source: Elsa / Getty

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly locked down their key free agent of the offseason, with Pascal Siakam agreeing to a 4-year deal worth $189.5 million extension, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.  

The move, which wont become official until July 6th, was widely expected after the Pacers traded for Siakam midway through last season. Siakam and Pacers brass had expressed interest in continuing their partnership, and now it seems that they will. 

Here are some of the reactions to the news that Siakam will be returning to Indiana long-term. 

Listen to the Best of JMV from Wednesday’s show down below, where he addressed the Pascal Siakam extension with Kevin Bowen, Pat Boylan and more, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

