Reactions To Pascal Siakam-Pacers Extension

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly locked down their key free agent of the offseason, with Pascal Siakam agreeing to a 4-year deal worth $189.5 million extension, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The move, which wont become official until July 6th, was widely expected after the Pacers traded for Siakam midway through last season. Siakam and Pacers brass had expressed interest in continuing their partnership, and now it seems that they will.

Here are some of the reactions to the news that Siakam will be returning to Indiana long-term.

