Breaking Down Pascal Siakam’s Contract

On Wednesday morning the Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam, reportedly, agreed to a contract extension worth $189.5 million over the next four years.

Siakam, 30, was traded to Indiana from Toronto in January for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks. In 41 games, he averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. The Pacers were 23-18 in those 41 games with Siakam.

During the playoffs, the Cameroonian averaged 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 17 games.

He undeniably made Indiana a better team because they were lacking size along the perimeter, playoff experience, and missing another offensive creator. The record doesn’t necessarily indicate that, but the team dealt with constant injuries after acquiring him. Indiana was going to resign him, but the number of years was the biggest concern.

There is not a player or team option on the reported extension. This is what the year-by-year breakdown could look like:

Siakam’s $42.3 million next season ranks 21st amongst all NBA players. He is tied with Anthony Edwards and his All-Star teammate, Tyrese Haliburton. Those three players will make more money next year than Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Domantas Sabonis, Ja Morant, Shai Gilegeous-Alexander, and others.

Indiana now has Tyrese Haliburton under contract through 2028 and Pascal Siakam through 2029. Those two together will occupy 51.4% of the teams cap space for the upcoming season, based on the current numbers. If you factor in Myles Turner, those three will eat up 63.5% of the salary cap.

On Query & Company Wednesday afternoon, EPSN’s Front Office Insider, Bobby Marks, assessed if the Pacers are allocating their money properly.

