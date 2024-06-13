IndyCar Heading to Fox in 2025

[Indianapolis, IN]- IndyCar is heading to another channel in 2025.

Thursday it was announced that IndyCar will be heading to Fox, FS1 and FS2 next season, leaving NBC and Peacock. NBC had the rights for sixteen years.

Kevin Bowen and Marc Dykton broke down the new home of IndyCar on the Wake Up Call.

“In the age where we’re seeing you need all these streaming services,” Dykton said, “IndyCar has said no, you do not need a streaming service to find us.”

Bowen shared the question he has heading into the new deal.

“The biggest question is the announcers,” Bowen said, “I think Lee Diffy does an outstanding job, I enjoy Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliff.”

Details of the new deal, i.e. money, have not been released.

Indy 500 qualifying will be available on Fox next season. Practices and both days of qualifying can be watched on cable or either FS1 or FS2

This season, there have been low viewing numbers for some of the races compared to last season. For example, after moving the Long Beach race to the USA Network, just over 300,000 viewers watched the race. Long Beach had 1.026 million viewers on NBC in 2023.

All races in 2025 will be on Fox and the Fox Sports App, with Spanish-language broadcasts available on Fox Deportes.

The 2025 IndyCar Schedule will not change even with the new deal. The season will start on March 2nd at St. Petersburg and conclude on August 31st in Nashville. The changes will be the All-Star race is now worth points and Milwaukee will no longer be a double header.

Hear the full discussion: