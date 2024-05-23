How the Weather Could Ruin Kyle Larson’s Historic Sunday

Tonight on Trackside, we talk about Josef Newgarden and his stance in the racing world. Curt and Kevin talk about the star power of IndyCar drivers, and ratings for Qualifying and how good the streaming numbers were for Sunday. They talk about how easy it is to sit and watch qualifying now as opposed to how it used to be back in the 80s and 90s.

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk about NASCAR giving Kyle Larson a waiver if he cannot make it to the Coca-Cola 600. There is a rule that says that all drivers have to compete, but Larson may get a pass because of the 500 and because it would damage the look of the sport if they did not give him a waiver. They talk about Simon Pagenaud helping Scott McLaughlin, and how Dario Franchitti had to stop abruptly like Pagenaud too. Should Larson forgo his ride, would the league bend the rules and get Tony Kanaan behind the wheel? Is Nolan Siegel the only driver that could sub? Malukas said himself he wasn’t physically able to.

Kevin and Curt end the show talking to Kaylee Bryson about her racing career in USAC. She talks about her mentors, and her first USAC feature win. She talks about coming up the ranks, and where she wants to go with her racing career.