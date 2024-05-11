Listen Live
Beyond the Bricks: Helio Castroneves and The Beatles

Published on May 10, 2024

Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake and Mike wish Helio Castroneves a very happy birthday and look back at his legacy as one of the four four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500, by replaying the finishes of all his wins.  

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk about Sid Collins broadcasting for the Indianapolis 500 and former baseball player, Bob Feller, and his love for the 500. 

In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike talk about George Harrison and his growing interest in motorsports along the Speedway Motel and learning that The Beatles used to stay there in private during their tour stops in Indy! 

https://omny.fm/shows/beyond-the-bricks-podcast/beyond-the-bricks-5-10-24-full-show 

