Sports

Caitlin Clark receives $5M offer to join Big3

Published on March 28, 2024

Caitlin Clark $5,000,000 offer to play in league

Source: (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)/(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

In the coming weeks everyone is expecting Caitlin Clark to be the number 1 pick of the WNBA draft and join the squad of the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, but Ice Cube wants to give her a second job alongside that.

Ice Cube confirmed on Wednesday that the BIG3 is offering Caitlin Clark $5 millions to join the Big3 basketball league for its upcoming season, TMZ first reported.

Ice Cube, the CEO of the Big3, confirmed that he made the offer to Clark, writing in a social media post that he hoped to keep it quiet as Clark tries to lead Iowa to a national championship.

“But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark,” the Big3’s CEO wrote in a social media post. “Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

If Caitlin Clark was to accept the offer, she would be:

  • The first woman to play in the Big3
  • The first known women’s player to play in an American men’s professional basketball league

“The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year,” Ice Cube wrote in a social media post. “Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes.”

One of the main issues is that the Big3’s season happens at the same time as the WNBA’s regular season does.

The offer made to Clark would allow her to play in both leagues, according to TMZ.

The Big3’s season consists of eight regular-season games and up to two postseason games.

It’s unknown if the WNBA would allow Clark to play in both leagues.

But Ice Cube is hoping that the offer to Clark will allow her to not have to play overseas in the WNBA’s offseason.

What will Caitlin Clark do?

