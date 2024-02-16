Takuma Sato Joins RLL In Fourth Indy 500 Entry

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Takuma Sato will be re-joining the Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing stable this upcoming IndyCar season.

Sato will only enter one race: the Indianapolis 500, which he has won twice before. One of those wins was with Rahal back in 2020.

Sato is returning to the team this year after having driven an oval-only program with Chip Ganassi Racing last season in a car he shared with Marcus Armstrong. Armstrong drove the No. 11 car on the road and street courses in 2023, but this year will take on the full season with CGR.

Sato’s best finish last season was 7th in the Indy 500.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to make my return to the 108th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Sato said. “A heartfelt thank you to Bobby, Mike, David, and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity. My journey with RLL spans over a decade marked by shared successes and rejoining the team fills me with immense excitement.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Takuma to the team,” team co-owner Bobby Rahal said. “We obviously had a great deal of success together and as I’ve said many times, Takuma’s spirit is something that motivates not only me and the entire team but also his fans. We’re looking forward to his contributions and having a successful Indy 500.”

RLL has secured sponsorship for Sato’s No. 75 entry as AMADA AMERICA, Inc., headquartered in Buena Park, California, will serve as the primary sponsor.

Sato will attempt to qualify for his 14th Indianapolis 500 in a field that is getting even more crowded. So far 32 entries are confirmed for the race with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

