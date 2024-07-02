Listen Live
Sports

Sports On The Fourth: Here’s What Will Be On

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

Source: Matt Dirksen / Getty

The 4th of July is almost here, which means it’s almost time to fire up the grill, have a few cold beverages with friends, chill by the pool, watch some fireworks, and maybe even watch a few games. 

Take a look at what games you can catch, both on T.V and in-person, on the nation’s birthday!  

 

1. MLB

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers Source:Getty

Mets vs Nationals – 11:05am 

Cardinals vs Pirates – 12:35pm 

Reds vs Yankees – 1:05pm 

Astros vs Blue Jays – 1:07pm 

White Sox vs Guardians – 1:10pm  

Red Sox vs Marlins – 1:10pm 

Tigers vs Twins – 2:10pm 

Phillies vs Cubs – 2:20pm 

Padres vs Rangers – 2:35pm  

Angels vs Athletics – 4:07pm 

Orioles vs Mariners – 4:10pm 

Giants vs Braves – 7:20pm 

Rays vs Royals – 8:10pm 

Brewers vs Rockies  – 8:10pm 

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers – 9:10pm 

2. WNBA

WNBA: MAY 23 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx – 8:00pm 

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces – 10:00pm 

3. MiLB

MiLB: APR 30 Triple-A Intl - Buffalo Bisons at Indianapolis Indians Source:Getty

Indianapolis Indians vs Louisville Bats – 6:35pm 

Ft Wayne Tincaps vs Lansing Lugnuts – 7:05pm 

South Bend Cubs at Peoria Chiefs – 7:05pm 

4. Soccer

Chile v Argentina - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Source:Getty

Copa America – Argentina vs Ecuador – 9:00pm 

5. Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest

Annual 4th Of July Hot Dog Eating Competition Held On Coney Island Source:Getty

Womens Contest – 11:00am 

Men’s Contest – 12:30pm 

6. Wimbledon

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Source:Getty

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Leave a Reply

Trending
LSU v Auburn 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics 30 items
Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024 26 items
Nick Cottongim

Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024

fantasy football punishment for the 2023 football fantasy season 20 items
Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close