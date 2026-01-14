Six Offseason Questions Facing Colts 2026 Outlook

INDIANAPOLIS – Another offseason of run it back doesn’t mean the list of off-season questions isn’t pressing. Staff retention appears to be happening, but several major questions still face the Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and company. Here are 6 offseason questions for the Colts:

1. When Does Daniel Jons Return To Action? Source: Getty When Does Daniel Jons Return To Action? While nothing official, of course, a reunion between Daniel Jones and the Colts seems to be very promising, with a clear mutual feeling. So let’s push the Jones question to when he gets back to action. While Achilles rehab seems to be trending to less than a year for many, expecting Jones, who tore his Achilles on December 7th, back for the spring offseason program is premature. But could he be cleared for the start of training camp (late July)? It sounds like the Colts are feeling optimistic about Jones being their starting quarterback for opening day (September 13th). I think you have two major Jones questions this offseason: When will he be cleared for game action? When will he have the movement you saw in the first half of 2025? Those are, likely, two different answers. And will have a great impact on the 2026 season and the effectiveness of Jones.

2. How Will Colts Maneuver Without First-Round Pick? Source: Getty How Will Colts Maneuver Without First-Round Pick? For the first time since the Carson Wentz trade entering the 2022 offseason, the Colts will operate without a first-round pick. Cap space is there, expected to be north of $50 million, but a massive chunk of that is likely to go to Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce. In trying to create more of that cap space, do we see Chris Ballard acting differently? That would mean parting ways with some expensive vets, who Ballard has re-signed before, but might be too rich given their play level. Is this an avenue the Colts will explore in an off-season where the clear changes aren’t as obvious as this time last year (firing Gus Bradley; spending more in fee agency)? Ballard points to prior success in drafts without a 1st rounder, although that’s more of a mixed bag.

Will Alec Pierce Be A Colt in 2026? Assuming Daniel Jones comes back on a short-term deal, that goes to 1A on the "bring back" list. And if the Colts are worried about the lucrative open market that is likely for Alec Pierce, then that's where the $28 million franchise tag comes into play. I do think there are reasons why Pierce likes the Colts—relationship with Daniel Jones, Midwest kid. But I would fully expect him to garner an eye-popping multi-year deal, if the Colts let him get to the open market. Pierce needs to be a major priority to re-sign. Period.

4. Does Anthony Richardson Have A Future In Indianapolis? Source: Getty Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Does Anthony Richardson Have A Future In Indianapolis? Eh, it sounds pretty skeptical. While Richardson is under contract for 2026 ($10.8 million cap hit), and the Colts still could technically pick up an expensive 5th year team option for 2027, several signs point to this marriage ending. Honestly, the best case for Richardson staying with the Colts would have been regime change, i.e. not retaining the staff that has benched him on more than one occasion. Could the Colts net a middle-ish round draft pick in trading Richardson? Perhaps that would help replenish the lost draft capital of a first-round pick.

5. What Will The Defensive Line Look Like? Source: Getty What Will The Defensive Line Look Like? One of Chris Ballard’s roster building babies, the Colts defensive line has been richly invested in the 9 years of his construction. The results in the pass rush department have been blah, as coordinators and position coaches have been in and out across the now decade-long tenure of Ballard. So, is this one of the few areas where the Colts could (should?) overhaul in 2026? Ballard made it clear the defense needs to add youth and speed. You do have free agents off the edge in Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis. A natural changing is sitting there, and I would argue it’s desperately needed, even if the readily available resources aren’t as clear this time of year.