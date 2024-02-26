Ranking Colts Positions Of Needs For 2024 Offseason

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL’s version of March Madness is nearing.

With free agency starting on March 15th and the draft beginning on April 27th, it’s time to examine where the biggest needs are for Chris Ballard’s 7th year as general manager.

Here are my rankings of the positions of need for 2023:

1. Cornerback Source:Getty Honestly, it is difficult for me to truly separate these first few positions. But I’ll say cornerback is the biggest need. Now, the need or improvement at this position could very well be coming within the roster. Still though, a veteran free agent cornerback is a route the Colts need to entertain. Yes, they have young in-house options on the outside, but banking on definite development there is a tad too risky when you look at the quarterbacks on the schedule next year.

2. Wide Receiver Source:Getty Similar to cornerback, the Colts need better play from this group, but it’s another position that could see that internally. No player fits that description more than Alec Pierce, with his strength as a deep-ball option fitting the style of the big-armed Anthony Richardson much better than Gardner Minshew. Even though, this is a position that needs some attention this offseason. You cannot skimp the skill position support for Richardson.

3. Defensive End Source:Getty The Colts are still searching for that really twitchy, speedy edge rusher. Yes, they set a franchise-record in sacks last season, but the consistent pressure, especially against the more elite quarterbacks on the schedule, is not at a level needed come January. Kwity Paye’s uncertain future past this season plays into this (the Colts do have a team option on Paye for the 2025 campaign, if they want to pick that up). Honestly, I could put this need atop the list, the positions are that close for me.

4. Tight End Source:Getty If the Colts want, they can bring back all their tight ends from last season with little fanfare this offseason. None of them are free agents. But it’s a group that has not seen anyone truly emerge atop of the depth chart since Jack Doyle’s retirement. Will Shane Steichen’s new influence trump some Chris Ballard draft picks at the position, which have yet to ascend to that No. 1 TE level.

5. Safety Source:Getty What the Colts do with free agent Julian Blackmon is going to be a huge decider in how this position falls on the needs list. If Blackmon is re-signed, the Colts probably have enough, as long as they believe there’s more growth possible with 2022 draft picks Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II. This is a position the Colts have found short-term free agent hits at over the last decade.

6. Defensive Tackle Source:Getty Like Kenny Moore II at cornerback and Julian Blackmon at safety, Grover Stewart at defensive tackle could be the main answer in pushing this need further down the list. Even if Stewart is brought back, the Colts should look into finding a young nose tackle to try and groom down the road.

7. Offensive Line Source:Getty With all 5 starters from a bounced back offensive line still under contract, this position is a little lower than it was at this time last year. I still think you could use a middle-ish round pick, probably in the interior (future center?) for some depth purposes. A veteran offensive tackle to provide depth would be wise, too.

8. Quarterback Source:Getty Should this be higher on the list? Backup quarterback probably needs to be viewed in that light. But when you are (finally) not looking for the long-term answer at this spot, we will push quarterback a little further down. Gardner Minshew’s free agency is the big domino here to find out the order behind Anthony Richardson.

9. Linebacker Source:Getty No position has seen Chris Ballard drafted better at in his time as GM than linebacker. A late Day 3 pick here in 2024 is probably enough to give you something behind Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed.