(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – For the first time since 2014, the Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after ending the Milwaukee Bucks season with 120-98 game six victory. Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell combine for 41 points off the bench to lead Indiana to the win.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty After a disastrous three quarters in Milwaukee to conclude game five, Indiana was able to jump on top of the Bucks to get the crowd into the game early. Tyrese Haliburton converted a triple on Indiana’s first possession to put his team ahead 3-2. Milwaukee responded with a 8-0 run to take an early seven point lead on a Damian Lillard two-pointer. He would put the Bucks ahead by seven again with a three on their next possession. With 7:47 left in the first, Indiana trailed 13-7. The Pacers then went on a 8-1 run to tie the game up with an Obi Toppin layup. Haliburton would give Indiana its first lead since his three to start their scoring with a layup. In total, Indiana would outscore Milwaukee 26-11 the final 7:47. The largest lead the Pacers had in the first was ten points on two instances. After twelve minutes, Indiana led 33-24. Haliburton led Indiana in scoring with 10 points followed by Toppin with 9 points. Milwaukee’s leading scorers were Brook Lopez and Lillard with 7 points.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty With the experience Milwaukee has with its veterans, they were able to go on an 8-2 run to start the second quarter to make it a three-point game. Indiana was able to counter Milwaukee’s run with a 10-2 run to go ahead 45-34 after an Andrew Nembhard three-pointer with 7:51 left in the half. Milwaukee would trim its deficit to seven points but would not get closer the final eight minutes. Lopez converted a field goal with 3:39 left in the half to make it 49-42. The Pacers then went on another big run to conclude the first half. They outscored Milwaukee by five, but their largest lead was fourteen points with fifty-six seconds left in the game after a Toppin layup on a full court pass from Haliburton. At halftime, Indiana led 59-47. Haliburton led all scorers with 15 points followed by Lopez and Lillard with 14 points. Indiana held Milwaukee to 2/13 from behind the three-point line in the half.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty With Milwaukee’s backs against the wall, they came out to start the second half by trimming its deficit to seven points. With 9:35 left in the third quarter, Indiana was ahead 63-56 after a Lillard layup. About four minutes later, Aaron Nesmith hit a three-pointer to put the team up by fifteen points after the Pacers were able to maintain the double-digit lead. Milwaukee didn’t go away despite the momentum being with Indiana once again. They slowly shipped away at the Indiana lead to make it a seven-point game after a Lopez layup with 1:05 left in the quarter. What looked like a game that would be close for the final quarter, took a sharp turn. T.J. McConnell scored a layup followed by a steal by Nembhard that led to a three-point play. Indiana forced Khris Middleton to take a difficult shot and then closed the quarter with a triple from McConnell with thirteen seconds left. After thirty-six minutes, Indiana led 93-78. Toppin had another big quarter with 10 points followed by 9 points from Pascal Siakam. Toppin led all scorers with 21 points followed by 19 points from Lillard.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty After getting the crowd to rise to its feet at the end of the third quarter, McConnell would get the crowd to raise the roof. The final quarter started with a McConnell steal and another three-pointer. With 8:07 left in the game, the Pacers went up 104-84 after a Ben Sheppard corner three off a pass from Siakam. Milwaukee called a timeout after the Sheppard three. The Pacers had to just coast the rest of the way with Milwaukee struggling to defend and make threes. With 2:32 left in the game, Rick Carlisle emptied the bench to send his starters off with a standing ovation. Carlisle put McConnell back into the game and then had him foul so he could get a curtain call. Indiana would lead by as much as twenty-four points. The final score was Indiana 120, Milwaukee 96.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Obi Toppin (21p, 8r), T.J. McConnell (20p, 9a), Pascal Siakam (19p, 7r, 4a), Tyrese Haliburton (17p, 10a, 6r), Aaron Nesmith (15p), and Andrew Nembhard (14p, 5r, 4a). For Milwaukee, Damian Lillard (28p, 4a, 4 threes), Bobby Portis (20p, 15r), Brook Lopez (20p, 5r), and Khris Middleton (14p, 8r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.