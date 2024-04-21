Milwaukee Bucks Take Game One With Dominate Win Over Indiana Pacers

(MILWAUKEE, WI) – Damian Lillard’s franchise record 35 first half points guides the Milwaukee Bucks to a dominating 109-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Pascal Siakam set a new playoff career high in the loss for Indiana.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty There were a lot of question as to how this game would start with Milwaukee missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Indiana’s lack of playoff experience. Plus, both teams last played a week ago. Both teams started off slow. The two teams were tied at six with 8:12 left in the quarter and then it was all Damian Lillard. He was responsible for 14 consecutive points for the Bucks. Milwaukee was able to take an early 27-21 advantage with 66 seconds left after a four-point play from Pat Connaughton. Obi Toppin’s only first half field goal came on the next possession for the Pacers and then Lillard closed the quarter with a step back three from twenty-nine feet out. He led all scorers with 19 first quarter points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Pascal Siakam with 8 points. Milwaukee’s lead was 30-21 after twelve minutes.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty In the first quarter, Tyrese Haliburton made it a 20-19 game with 1:55 remaining. Milwaukee went on a 24-4 run the next 6:18. This means that Milwaukee opened the second quarter with a 14-2 run. All that damage was done with Lillard on the sideline. Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and Jae Crowder were responsible for the damage in the second quarter. Indiana would cut the deficit down to 16 points with two Siakam free throws. It was 44-28 with 6:19 left in the half and then Milwaukee delivered another big punch. It was 12 consecutive points without a Pacers point to go ahead 58-29 with 3:02 left in the half after a Lillard layup. He would eventually give the Bucks a 30-point lead after completing a four-point play. Indiana couldn’t cut into that deficit much the final 1:23. At halftime, Milwaukee’s lead was 69-42. Lillard led all scorers with 35 points. Siakam led Indiana with 19 points. Indiana shot 3/18 from downtown compared to 9/21 for Milwaukee.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty After a slow start in the first half, the Pacers needed to have one of their best third quarters of the season to overcome the 27-point deficit. The second half started with an Aaron Nesmith three, Portis missed jump shot, and Siakam layup. Myles Turner would trim it 19 points after his second three in the game with 9:10 left in the third quarter. Milwaukee scored four points to go back up by 23 points with 5:51 left. Indiana’s defense held Milwaukee to just two points the rest of the way. During that stretch, Indiana was able to score 13 points and trail by twelve points after a T.J. McConnell jump shot with two seconds remaining. After thirty-six minutes, Milwaukee led 83-71. Lillard was scoreless in the third, but still led all scorers with 35 points. Siakam paced Indiana in scoring with 27 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty After a slight momentum shift to Indiana with the big run to end the third quarter, Milwaukee would take it back. Indiana simply could not get the game back to single digits with the bench unit on the floor. After McConnell converted a layup to make it 91-77 with 9:26 left, Milwaukee hit back-to-back threes to end the game pretty much with 8:54 left. The first triple came from Crowder and the second came from Malik Beasley. With 4:58 left, Beasley hit another three to put the Bucks ahead 102-79. Indiana then went on a 9-0 run to make things interesting with 3:22 left. Milwaukee came out of the timeout with a 14-point lead, but quickly went back up by 19 points after a Brook Lopez dunk on Nesmith. Indiana scored the last four points to fall in game one by a final score of 109-94.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Damian Lillard (35p, 6r, 6 threes), Khris Middleton (23p, 10r, 4a), Bobby Portis (15p, 11r), and Brook Lopez (11p, 4r, 3b). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (36p, 13r), Myles Turner (17p, 8r), T.J. McConnell (10p), Tyrese Haliburton (9p, 8a, 7r), and Aaron Nesmith (7p, 4r, 3a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana has now lost 10 consecutive playoff games Last win was game six against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 27th, 2018

Indiana’s 94 points are the fewest points scored in a game this season (previous low was 99 points) Now 1-18 when scoring 110 points or fewer

Indiana’s 42 points in the first half are the fewest points scored in a half this season

Indiana’s first quarter with zero threes marked the 12th time this season they have failed to make a three in a quarter

Indiana’s field goal percentage of 39.6% is the lowest percentage of the season

Indiana’s bench scored 19 points, fourth fewest points scored in a game on the season

Damian Lillard’s 35 first half points are the most points scored in a half in Milwaukee Bucks franchise history in a playoff game Lillard missed all five shots in the second half and did not get to the free-throw line at all

Pascal Siakam’s 36 points are a career high for points in a playoff game Most points an Indiana Pacer has scored in a game since Paul George’s 36 points on April 20th, 2017

