Indiana Pacers 119 – LA Clippers 112 (Feb. 6th, 2025) Game Recap

(INGLEWOOD, CA) – Pascal Siakam’s 33 points and 11 rebounds leads the Indiana Pacers (29-21) to a 119-112 win over the LA Clippers (28-23).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers both lost by at least twenty points. Tonight’s starting lineup for the Pacers would remain the same with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. Slow starts have plagued Indiana as of late. Tonight’s struggles resulted in the Pacers falling behind 13-2 in less than three minutes. LA was scorching hot in the first quarter from three-point range. After trimming the deficit to six points, the Clippers closed the quarter with 22-8 run. Amir Coffey’s third triple of the first quarter pushed the Clippers lead to a quarter high twenty. After twelve minutes of play, LA led Indiana 42-22. Norman Powell and Amir Coffey led all scorers with 9 points. Indiana’s leading scorers were Siakam and Sheppard with 8 points. The Clippers went 10/15 from three-point range in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Indiana was 4/13 (30.8%).

Shorthanded Pacers Blown Out 114-83 by Warriors | Game Recap After a horrible first quarter, Indiana would completely turn things around in the second quarter. The Pacers opened the period with a 13-2 to quickly turn their twenty-two-point deficit to nine points. Thomas Bryant was instrumental during the burst with two three-pointers. The Clippers would slowly pull away to go back ahead by 13 points when James Harden drilled a three to make it 58-45. In the final 4:45, Indiana blitzed LA for 19 points. Siakam was unconscious for the Pacers, scoring 12 points on a perfect 5/5 shooting. Siakam’s first of two threes in the quarter gave the team its first lead since last Saturday against Atlanta. The advantage for the Pacers would hit a first half high six points when Mathurin completed a three-point play. A Derrick Jones Jr. three would close the first half scoring. At halftime, Indiana led LA 65-61. Siakam’s 12 points in the second, and 20 points in the first half led all scorers. LA’s leading scorer at intermission was Powell with 14 points. Ivica Zubac was a rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and 9 rebounds. After a scoreless Tuesday night, Haliburton scored 2 points on 1/5 shooting in the half.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love All Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The final quarter was very similar to the second quarter. In fact, the two halves were nearly carbon copies of one another. With 7:23 left in the contest, the game was tied at 96 after Indiana would fall behind by a basket and then answer with one on five consecutive possessions. The Clippers would score seven of the next nine points to take a five-point lead with 4:28 left in the contest. Jones Jr. would convert a layup with 3:31 left for LA to reclaim a five-point lead. At the time it was 105-100, and the wheels fell off for the Clippers. Indiana strung together stops with timely buckets from Mathurin and Haliburton. Indiana took the lead back for good when Haliburton drilled a three. Mathurin and Haliburton each scored nine points in the final quarter to catapult the Pacers to a 119-112 win over the Clippers.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Pascal Siakam (33p, 11r, 2s), Bennedict Mathurin (25p, 6r, 4a), Tyrese Haliburton (14p, 8a, 4s, 1b), Thomas Bryant (12p, 10r, 4a), Ben Sheppard (12p), and Obi Toppin (10p, 6r). For LA, James Harden (22p, 10a, 6r), Norman Powell (22p, 4r, 3a), Kawhi Leonard (19p, 4r, 4a), Ivica Zubac (18p, 15r), Amir Coffey (14p), and Derrick Jones Jr. (12p, 4r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 29-21 on the season and 15-13 away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse Second time being over 8 games over .500 this season

Indiana now 2-1 on the west coast road trip

Indiana’s 22-point deficit is the largest comeback this season and tied for 5th all-time in franchise history

Indiana is 7-1 in its last 8 games after a loss Indiana haven’t lost back-to-back games since December 27th (41 days)

Indiana is 20-4 when recording 30+ assists

Indiana had runs of 15-0 (Quarter Two) and 14-0 (Quarter Four)

Indiana’s 42 points in the second quarter were the 2nd most points in a quarter this season

LA’s 42 points in the first quarter were the 2nd most points allowed in a quarter this season

Bennedict Mathurin has scored 20+ points in 15 games this season Most points in a game since 25 on December 31st

Ivica Zubac recorded his 31st double-double of the season

James Harden recorded his 22nd double-double of the season

Myles Turner exited after playing 6 minutes in the first quarter and did not return Turner was evaluated for a concussion

Pascal Siakam has scored 30+ points twice this season

Pascal Siakam recorded his 8 double-double of the season

Pascal Siakam’s 5 threes marked the 4th time he has made at least 5 in a game

Tyrese Haliburton’s 4 steals are the 2nd most in a game this season

Thomas Bryant recorded his 1st double-double of the season

Thomas Bryant’s 12 points tied for the most in a game off the bench for the Pacers this season