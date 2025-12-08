Hits And Misses: Colts Fail To Help Riley Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

The curse of Jacksonville struck again on Sunday, with the Colts (8-5) losing 36-19 to the Jaguars (9-4).

What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-5) losing their 4th game in the last 5 weeks?

1. Hits: Alec Pierce/Michael Pittman Jr. Source:Getty Not many Colts stepped up once Riley Leonard entered, but I think these two deserve positive mention. Even before Daniel Jones exited, it was looking to be a productive afternoon for Pierce. He finished with 5 catches for 80 yards. Pittman Jr. added 9 grabs for 79 yards. Hard to find many positives in a 3-score loss, but these two fall into that small category. 2. Miss: Helping Riley Leonard Source:Getty When Riley Leonard entered Sunday, the Colts were down 14-7, facing a 3rd and long. The deficit quickly grew to 21-7 after a Jonathan Taylor fumble and Travis Etienne going 28 yards on the very next play for a touchdown. From there, the Colts run game and the Colts defense were anything but help to a rookie QB thrust into a massive, road divisional game. 3. Miss: Defensive Playmaking Source:Getty In attempting 31 passes on Sunday, Jaguars quarterbacks weren’t sacked or hit a single time. That’s awful from the Colts. Yes, life without DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner is less than ideal. But the Colts have to muster more on that side of the ball, as opposed to letting the Jags score the most points they’ve had all season, despite Jacksonville playing without their left tackle and top pass catcher. 4. Miss: Run Game Source:Getty In losing 4 of 5, the Colts have gone as Jonathan Taylor. And on Sunday, in a battle of good (Colts rushing offense) vs. good (Jaguars rushing defense), it was the Jags being the better unit. Taylor had 3.5 yards per carry (74 rushing yards on 21 carries). Too much is relied on the Colts ground game for it not to be offering more.