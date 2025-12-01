Hits And Misses: Alec Pierce Is Colts Top Wideout

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

It was yet another fourth-quarter filled with drama that the Colts weren’t able to close out, dropping a critical 20-16 contest to the Houston Texans.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-4) losing their first home game of the season?

1. Hits: Alec Pierce Source:Getty The Colts have a new top wideout and he wears No. 14. Playing in a contract year, Pierce continues to be a dynamic deep ball threat, but his growth in the route tree department has now been seen on a weekly basis. Frankly, the Colts currently have the most success in the passing game when targeting Pierce, more than any other target. Hello massive pay day for the former second-round pick this offseason. 2. Hits: Cam Bynum’s Knack Source:Getty In an opening-quarter slog, the Colts needed a jolt of energy. Well, the always-dancing Cam Bynum provided it. Bynum hauled in a C.J. Stroud overthrow at a time the Colts really needed it. The INT came the play after Tyler Warren had botched a snap on 4th-and-inches. Nonetheless, the turnover from Bynum was huge and something he’s dialed up a few times in his debut season with the Colts. 3. Miss: Drops Source:Getty Whether it was Josh Downs or Jonathan Taylor, the Colts had a couple of notable drops in Sunday’s loss to the Texans. No drop was bigger than Downs unable to secure a 3rd-and-9 grab on what ended up being the final Colts possession. Had Downs completed the catch, the Colts would have been looking at a 4th-and-short. It’s been a quieter Year 3 for Downs, who did produce some nifty highlights on Sunday, but this drop is how it will be most remembered. 4. Miss: 4th Quarter Plays Source:Getty In dropping consecutive games out of their bye week, the Colts have had ample opportunity to make a play in the 4th quarter, on either side of the ball, to win the game. But yet they’ve been unable to. It’s been more of 160 defensive snaps for the Colts the last two weeks, not getting off the field enough. Offensively, the Colts couldn’t muster a single first down in Kansas City. And they couldn’t finish off moving drives against Houston. That brings quite the daunting December left for them. 5. Miss: Michael Badgley Source:Getty That’s now 3 missed extra points in 7 games for Michael Badgley. To use a basketball analogy, you knew the lack of distance from Badgley was going to keep him from offering 3-point ability north of 50 yards. That’s fine. But that means he needs to be automatic on the extra points (aka the layups). Instead, Badgley has missed 3 extra points in 21 attempts. Prior to Badgley’s arrival, the Colts had missed just two extra points in their previous 150 attempts. More kicker tryouts coming this week?