Fans Reacts To Colts Unveiling New Alternate Uniforms

The Colts have unveiled their new alternate uniform for the 2023 season that they will wear on week 7 against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As many would expect a very positive response to this unveil, which is was, there was also people who expressed it wasn’t their favorite alternate uniform in the world.

According to Colts.com, the new “Indiana Nights” uniform features: A black helmet

The Colts’ iconic blue is re-imagined in the jersey and pants with a heather pattern

The classic shoulder stripes run horizontally across the shoulder pads

The white jersey numbers are outlined in black

The Colts’ secondary logo – paying homage to the state of Indiana – adorns the top left corner of the jersey Take a look at the uniforms and some positive and negative reactions to the Colts unveiling their new uniforms below.