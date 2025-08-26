Listen Live
Every Colts Week 1 Outcome Since 2000

Published on August 26, 2025

NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Packers at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Every Colts Week 1 Outcome Since 2000

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the 2025 season opener with a daunting statistic hanging over their heads: they haven’t won a Week 1 game in 11 years.

Since their last opening-week victory in 2013, the Colts have struggled to start the season on the right foot, often falling short in close games or being outmatched by their opponents.

Looking back further, the numbers don’t get much better.

Since 2000, the Colts hold a 9-15-1 record in Week 1 matchups, a trend that has frustrated fans and set a challenging tone for many seasons.

RELATED | List Of Colts Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks Since 2000

Whether it’s divisional battles or tough non-conference opponents, the Colts have consistently found themselves on the losing end of opening weekend (Except when Peyton manning was at the helm).

This year, the odds are stacked against them once again as they face the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 matchup. Although, the Colts are 1.5 point favorites.

However, with a new season comes new hope and urgency.

The Colts will look to shake off the weight of history and set a fresh tone for 2025 by coming out on top.

Can the Colts finally break the streak and start the season with a win?

Fans are hoping this year’s team can rise to the occasion and rewrite the narrative.

1. 2024 Colts Lose: Colts 27, Texans 29

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

A heartbreaking loss as the Colts fell short in a divisional battle. Despite a strong offensive showing, the Texans edged out the win with a late field goal.

2. 2023 Colts Lose: Colts 21, Jaguars 31

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

The Colts struggled to contain the Jaguars’ offense, with Trevor Lawrence leading Jacksonville to a comfortable victory.

3. 2022 Colts Lose: Colts 20, Texans 20

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Source:Getty

A rare tie in a game where the Colts rallied late but failed to capitalize in overtime, leaving fans frustrated.

4. 2021 Colts Lose: Colts 16, Seahawks 28

Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense proved too much for the Colts, who couldn’t keep up in the second half.

5. 2020 Colts Lose: Colts 20, Jaguars 27

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

A shocking loss to a rebuilding Jaguars team, as Gardner Minshew outplayed the Colts’ defense.

6. 2019 Colts Lose: Colts 24, Chargers 30

NFL: SEP 08 Colts at Chargers Source:Getty

A hard-fought game that went into overtime, but the Chargers sealed the win with a touchdown in the extra period.

7. 2018 Colts Lose: Colts 23, Bengals 34

Cincinnati Bengals v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

The Colts started strong but faltered late, with a costly fumble returned for a touchdown sealing their fate.

8. 2017 Colts Lose: Colts 9, Rams 46

Indianapolis Colts vÂ Los Angeles Ram Source:Getty

A disastrous opener as the Colts were blown out by the Rams, with turnovers and defensive lapses defining the game.

9. 2016 Colts Lose: Colts 35, Lions 39

Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

A high-scoring thriller where the Colts’ late comeback fell short as the Lions kicked a game-winning field goal.

10. 2015 Colts Lose: Colts 14, Bills 27

Sports Contributor Archive 2023 Source:Getty

The Colts struggled offensively against a dominant Bills defense, leading to a one-sided loss.

11. 2014 Colts Lose: Colts 24, Broncos 31

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

Peyton Manning and the Broncos held off a late Colts rally, with Andrew Luck unable to complete the comeback.

12. 2013 Colts Win: Colts 21, Raiders 17

Oakland Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Andrew Luck led a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to secure a narrow victory over Oakland.

13. 2012 Colts Lose: Colts 21, Bears 41

Indianapolis Colts v Chicago Bears Source:Getty

Andrew Luck’s NFL debut was spoiled by the Bears, who dominated on both sides of the ball.

14. 2011 Colts Lose: Colts 7, Texans 34

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Without Peyton Manning, the Colts were overwhelmed by the Texans in a lopsided divisional loss.

15. 2010 Colts Lose: Colts 24, Texans 34

NFL: SEP 12 Colts at Texans Source:Getty

Arian Foster ran wild, rushing for over 200 yards, as the Texans controlled the game from start to finish.

16. 2009 Colts Win: Colts 14, Jaguars 12

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

A defensive battle where the Colts held on late, thanks to a strong showing from Peyton Manning.

17. 2008 Colts Win: Colts 29, Bears 13

Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

The Colts cruised to victory behind a balanced offensive attack and a solid defensive performance.

18. 2007 Colts Win: Colts 41, Saints 10

NFL: Indianopolis 41-10 New Orleans Source:Getty

The Colts dominated the Saints in a statement win, with Peyton Manning and the defense firing on all cylinders.

19. 2006 Colts Win: Colts 26, Giants 21

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants Source:Getty

The “Manning Bowl” saw Peyton outduel Eli in a close game, with the Colts holding on late.

20. 2005 Colts Win: Colts 24, Ravens 7

Indianapolis Colts Gary Brackett... Source:Getty

A dominant defensive performance and efficient offense led the Colts to a comfortable win.

21. 2004 Colts Lose: Colts 24, Patriots 27

(9/9/04 Foxboro,MA) New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts. Bethel Johnson makes his way down field trying to keep away from Ben Hartsock in the 2nd quarter. (C16E9157.JPG Staff photo by Matt Stone Saved in Friday) Source:Getty

A close loss to the defending Super Bowl champions, as the Colts fell short in the final minutes.

22. 2003 Colts Win: Colts 9, Browns 6

Indianapolis Colts vs Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

A defensive slugfest where the Colts eked out a win with three field goals.

23. 2002 Colts Win: Colts 28, Jaguars 25

Colts v Jaguars Source:Getty

A back-and-forth game where the Colts held on late to secure a narrow victory.

24. 2001 Colts Win: Colts 45, Jets 24

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets Source:Getty

A dominant offensive performance led by Peyton Manning, as the Colts cruised to a big win.

25. 2000 Colts Win: Colts 27, Chiefs 14

Indianapolis Colt quarterback Peyton Manning (L) f Source:Getty

The Colts opened the season with a strong showing, controlling the game from start to finish.

