CHEAT SHEET: What do mock drafts predict for Edey, Ware, and Pacers?

As I type this, we’re just one week away from the 2024 NBA Draft. Just a reminder it’s now a two-day event with the first round on Wednesday and the second round on Thursday. The Pacers currently hold three second round picks…#36, #49, #50.
I’m still convinced the Pacers won’t make all three selections next week. You have to think they’ll make some sort of move, right?
Anyways, a fun exercise I always enjoy around draft time is compiling what all the mock drafts predict for the local connections. See below and check out where 7 different analysts have Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware being picked along with what the Pacers might do with their second-round selections…
1. Zach EdeySource:Getty
Jonathan Givony & Jeremy Woo, ESPN.com – #15 Miami Heat
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports – #24 New York Knicks
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports – #19 Toronto Raptors
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report – #17 Los Angeles Lakers
Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports – #25 New York Knicks
Kevin O’ Connor, The Ringer – #12 Oklahoma City Thunder
Staff Picks, SI.com – #19 Toronto Raptors
Quick analysis: Edey is quickly becoming one of the more interesting prospects in this draft. Will he land in the lottery or slip to the mid 20’s? I could see either scenario happening. When it comes to “fit” you have to think Heat, Knicks, Thunder would land him in winning situations with a chance to develop.
2. Kel’el WareSource:Getty
Jonathan Givony & Jeremy Woo, ESPN.com – #23 Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports – #21 Toronto Raptors
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports – #25 New York Knicks
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report – #13 Sacramento Kings
Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports – #11 Chicago Bulls
Kevin O’ Connor, The Ringer – #17 Los Angeles Lakers
Staff Picks, SI.com – #13 Sacramento Kings
Quick analysis: While Ware has more pure NBA traits than Edey you see that both of them have rather wide ranges in where they could get picked. For me, I’m most intrigued by the Kings at 13 with Ware developing behind Sabonis.
3. PacersSource:Getty
Jonathan Givony & Jeremy Woo, ESPN.com – #36 AJ Johnson, SG, Illawarra (Australia)…#49 Nikola Djurisic, SG/SF, Mega MIS (Adriatic League), #50 Dillon Jones, SF/PF, Weber State
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports – No second-round picks
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports – No second-round picks
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report – #36 Harrison Ingram, SF/PF, North Carolina…#49 Ajay Mitchell, PG, UC Santa Barbara…#50 Jaylen Wells, SF, Washington State
Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports – #36 Bob Klintman, PF, Cairns Taipans (Australia)…#49 Ulrich Chomche, C, Cameroon…#50 Trentyn Flowers, PG/SG, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
Kevin O’ Connor, The Ringer – #36 Cameron Christie, SG, Minnesota…#49 Tristen Newton, PG/SG, UConn…#50 Keshad Johnson, F, Arizona
Staff Picks, SI.com – #36 Cameron Christie, SG, Minnesota…Trades with the other 2 picks
Quick analysis: I’m still not convinced the Pacers will end up making all three of their picks next week. If they do it will be interesting if they draft older college players or less experienced overseas guys. I’m most intrigued by Trentyn Flowers, Nikola Djurisic, and AJ Johnson.