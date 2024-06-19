CHEAT SHEET: What do mock drafts predict for Edey, Ware, and Pacers?

As I type this, we’re just one week away from the 2024 NBA Draft. Just a reminder it’s now a two-day event with the first round on Wednesday and the second round on Thursday. The Pacers currently hold three second round picks…#36, #49, #50.

I’m still convinced the Pacers won’t make all three selections next week. You have to think they’ll make some sort of move, right?

Anyways, a fun exercise I always enjoy around draft time is compiling what all the mock drafts predict for the local connections. See below and check out where 7 different analysts have Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware being picked along with what the Pacers might do with their second-round selections…