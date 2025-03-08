Atlanta Hawks 120 – Indiana Pacers 118 (Mar. 8th, 2025) Game Recap

(ATLANTA, GA) – The Indiana Pacers (35-27) can’t overcome their 20-point first quarter deficit in 120-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks (30-34).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the second consecutive game, the Indiana Pacers would be without Tyrese Haliburton with a left hip flexor strain. Tonight’s starting lineup would be Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. Indiana hung in within the first ninety seconds, but the wheels fell off after that. A three from Nembhard drew Indiana within a point, and then the Hawks went on a 9-0 run to take an early ten-point lead after a three-point play from Trae Young. With a Turner turnaround jumper, Indiana’s deficit was down to four points as the two teams reached the halfway point. The Pacers would hit another lull offensively, but this time it was a big one. Former Pacer, Caris LeVert, led the Hawks to twenty-point first quarter advantage with just over a minute left. The run for Atlanta was 20-4 across 6:10 of gameplay. After twelve minutes of play, Atlanta was dominating Indiana 39-19. Young led all scorers with 13 points followed by LeVert with 10 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Turner with 8 points. Without Haliburton, Indiana’s three-point shooting struggles continued, shooting 1/9 in the opening quarter. Atlanta dominated the points in the paint, by outscoring Indiana 22-4.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty Related Stories Pascal Siakam’s Game Winner Gives Pacers 103-101 Win Over Bulls | Game Recap

Pacers Snap Losing Skid With 127-118 Win Over Hornets | Game Recap

Shorthanded Pacers Blown Out 114-83 by Warriors | Game Recap After failing to close the first quarter strong, the Indiana Pacers opened the second quarter well. In just under eight minutes, they were able to cut eight points into their deficit following a Bennedict Mathurin three-ball. Two minutes later, Atlanta’s lead was down to single digits with Siakam splashed a three to make it 47-38 with 7:38 left in the half. The Hawks would score a couple baskets right after that to push their lead back to thirteen points. Indiana would draw within nine points again after a Turner field goal. Atlanta would close out the quarter strong again. At halftime, Indiana trailed Atlanta 69-52. Mathurin was fantastic for Indiana with 11 points but was outscored by Young by 2 points in the quarter. At halftime, Young already had 26 points on 9/13 shooting. LeVert was also big for the Hawks in the first half with 13 points off the bench. Indiana’s leader was Mathurin with 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Nembhard was halfway to a double-double with 5 points and 5 assists. Indiana was not efficient from the three-point line, shooting 5/22 (22.7%).

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love Pacers Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. To start the second half, Rick Carlisle made a lineup change, inserting Mathurin in Sheppard’s spot of the lineup. He would backup Carlisle’s decision by willing the Pacers back into the game. The start of the second half was almost a carbon copy of the second quarter. A Mathurin long two-pointer made it 75-65, forcing the Hawks to call a timeout with 9:03 left in the quarter right after Atlanta pushed its lead to 18 points. They would respond with four points coming out of the timeout, but the Pacers would keep chipping away. Two free throws from Mathurin brought the Pacers as close as they had been since the first quarter. One-minute later, Sheppard fought through contact to convert a reverse layup, plus making the free throw. With 3:23 left in the quarter, Atlanta’s advantage was 86-80. Indiana would not let Atlanta push back to double digits by the end of the quarter. Going into the final twelve minutes of play, Indiana trailed Atlanta 95-88. Mathurin led all scorers in the quarter with 11 points followed by Nesmith with 8 points. Young missed all three of his shots in the quarter and left the game with a quad contusion after playing five minutes. He was still the leading scorer in the game with 26 points, but Mathurin was right behind him with 24 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty After missing most of the third quarter with a quad contusion, Trae Young was back out there forty seconds into the final quarter with Atlanta fighting to make the play-in tournament. Less than two minutes into the final quarter, Mathurin drilled a three to make it a one-point game. Onyeka Okongwu brought down an offensive rebound after a LeVert miss to be the first of five straight points for the Hawks. Indiana countered with five straight points to go down one point. Indiana got a stop and then took the lead for the first time since 2-0 in the opening quarter when Thomas Bryant drilled a three. Young would tie the game on the next possession and then put his team ahead 109-107 with three free throws with 5:33 left in the ballgame. He’d break a 111-111 tie with a banked in floater just beneath the free throw line to give the Hawks the lead for good. The Pacers had a chance to tie the game with a three with 7.4 seconds left, but Siakam lost track of time and dunked the basketball with 1.3 seconds left. Indiana fouled Young with no timeouts left, so he converter the first free throw and then missed the second on purpose. Indiana’s road losing streak is now three games with a 120-118 loss to Atlanta. Young and Siakam were the scoring leaders in the fourth quarter with 10 points each.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Trae Young (36p, 8a, 4r), Caris LeVert (26p, 3r, 1a), Onyeka Okongwu (16p, 16r, 3s, 3b), and Dyson Daniels (10p, 6r, 5s, 4a). For Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin (30p, 8r, 5a, 2s), Pascal Siakam (23p, 6r, 3a, 2s, 1b), Myles Turner (14p, 6r, 2a, 2s, 2b), Aaron Nesmith (14p, 2a, 2s), Andrew Nembhard (11p, 12a, 5r, 3s), and Thomas Bryant (10p, 5r, 2b). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 35-27 and 15-17 on the road Indiana is 19-9 in 2025 Indiana is 5-4 after the All-Star break

Indiana has lost 3 consecutive road games Indiana 3-5 on the road since start of west coast road trip

Indiana loses the season series to the Atlanta Hawks

Indiana is now 14-12 in clutch games this season

Indiana’s 30 free throw attempts marked the second most in a game this season

Andrew Nembhard back-to-back double-doubles for first time in his career First time recording 10+ assists in back-to-back games

Aaron Nesmith 12+ points in 8 of the last 9 games

Bennedict Mathurin made his return from his four-game absence due to a left wrist injury

Bennedict Mathurin scored 30+ points for the 3rd time

Bennedict Mathurin scored 20+ points for the 17th time

Bennedict Mathurin’s 4 threes ties 2nd most in a game this season

Bennedict Mathurin season high 5 assists

Caris LeVert recorded a season high 26 points

Caris LeVert scored 20+ points for the 7th time on the season

Dyson Daniels recorded 5+ steals

Myles Turner attempted 1 shot between the two games against Atlanta in the second half in 34:16

Onyeka Okongwu recorded his 18th double-double on the season

Pascal Siakam scored 20+ points for the 35th time on the season