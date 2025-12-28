5 Things Learned: Colts Losing Streak Continues In Home Finale

INDIANAPOLIS – With playoff chances gone, the Colts slide continued in front of their home fans.

In building a two-score lead, things looked promising for the Colts but they couldn’t hold on against the division-leading Jaguars, losing 23-17.

What did we learn from the Colts (8-8) dropping their 6th straight game?

FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Colts Lose Double-Digit Lead Source:Getty With their playoff hopes ending on Saturday, the Colts did have a football game on Sunday, one in which they built an early 10-point lead, that slowly deteriorated the rest of the way. The Jaguars really controlled the game from a yardage standpoint, nearly doubling the home team. A Colts first half lead on Sunday largely came down to some early Jonathan Taylor success, and a couple of huge red-zone plays, one a gift accepted and one a gift created. The accepted gift was the Jaguars dropping an opening-drive hook and ladder to halt what looked to be a touchdown. Then at the end of the first half, veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt saved some rough clock management by making an INT in the end zone with less than a minute to go. Those plays ended golden scoring drives, anywhere from a 6 to 14 point difference. But the Jaguars continued to churn out chain-moving drives after halftime and it wasn’t enough for the Colts archaic offense to try and keep pace with. Under Shane Steichen, the Colts are now a combined 2-9 against the Jaguars and Texans.

2. Hat Tip, Philip Rivers Source:Getty If this is it for 2025 Philip Rivers starting for the Colts (see more below), here’s my hat tip to the future Hall of Famer. Rivers certainly exceed my expectations in his return of 5 years on the couch. His football mind is as unique as they come, throwing with crazy anticipation and processing rapidly to make up for a lack of arm strength/movement. There was Rivers on Sunday getting the Jim Irsay tribute guitar coming into the stadium. And Rivers was announced last in pre-game introductions, to a roaring cheer. In the game, Rivers sprinkled in some good, although the physical limitations he brings at 44 years old popped up a good amount. Speaking strictly to the “Rivers returning to play football” movie, what an awesome story. And the football aspect was better than I thought, and about as good as you could hope for from a 3rd stringer. But Sunday had more of sadder feel to watching hime quarterback.

3. Sauce Gardner Exits With Calf Injury Source:Getty The Colts prized trade deadline acquisition made his return to the lineup on Sunday. Sauce Gardner was back for the first time since injuring his calf on November 30th. Shane Steichen said “tightness” in the left calf injury ended Gardner’s day though early in the third quarter. During the second drive of the third quarter, Gardner came to the sideline, with the medical staff putting a wrap on his lower left leg. He was eventually listed as questionable to return, but never did. Hindsight on the Gardner trade will always be critical. Even when the trade was made, the move involved a lot of risk. Immediate, short-term returns were a must on a move that took away precious long-term resources. And the 2025 answer on this trade was certainly not a good one. Gardner’s presence in 2026 will, obviously, be massive for the Colts. They need his availability and All-Pro play level especially with corner questions with Charvarius Ward (3 concussions in 2025) and rookie Justin Walley (returning from a torn ACL). With injuries factoring in, the Jets got more from AD Mitchell post trade than the Colts got from Mitchell.

4. Who Starts Season Finale? Source:Getty After 3 weeks of Philip Rivers off the couch, Shane Steichen now must decide a starting quarterback for a Week 18 game against the Texans with nothing at stake. Steichen said he will make a decision by Tuesday for who starts against one of the best defenses in the NFL. If the vision impairment to Anthony Richardson Sr. is as hindering as it seems, than the move should be to Riley Leonard for the meaningless season finale. Richardson has practiced limited for the last two weeks, but concerns about his vision, especially in a game setting, are there. Even though Richardson is under contract through 2026, it’s no guarantee he is back next year with the Colts. And with Daniel Jones rehabbing a torn Achilles, some quarterback could be looking at the bulk of the starting offensive reps next offseason, and potentially even some game action early in the season. The Rivers movie has been cute, and more effective than I thought, but it’s time to give Leonard a look and experience a full NFL week of preparing/starting.

5. Losing Streak Reaches Six Games Source:Getty Is the losing ever going to end? That’s now 6 straight losses. Hell, the Colts haven’t won on American soil or in regulation of a game since before Halloween. Even before Sunday’s game took place, the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs, marking the second straight season they had been done with postseason chances before the season finale. That means 5 straight years without a postseason appearance, 29 other teams have made it in that time span. That’s 8 years without a playoff victory, while 22 other teams have won one in that span. And it’s 11 years without a home playoff game, while 25 other teams have had one since. That’s quite the jarring resume. Changes coming Carlie Irsay-Gordon?