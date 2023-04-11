The Baseball Project Is Coming To Old National Centre!

- Date/time: August 26th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
The Baseball Project featuring: Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Mike Mills, Linda Pitmon, and Steve Wynn at Deluxe will be at the Old National Centre on 8/26/2023!j
