Listen Live
Back To Events

The Baseball Project Is Coming To Old National Centre!

Add to Calendar
The Baseball Project Is Coming To Old National Centre
  • Date/time: August 26th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Old National Centre
  • Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204

The Baseball Project featuring: Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Mike Mills, Linda Pitmon, and Steve Wynn at Deluxe will be at the Old National Centre on 8/26/2023!j

Get Tickets For an Event

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close