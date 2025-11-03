- Date/time: Nov 27, 9:00am to 11:30am
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds
Register: Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash
Join us on Thanksgiving for the 23rd annual Wheeler Mission Drumstick Das co-presented by Huntington Bank and Lucas Oil!
Thanksgiving morning run/walk to help those experiencing homelessness
9:00AM start time in Broad Ripple (Indianapolis, IN)
All proceeds provide programs and services for men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in our community.
Fun for the whole family!
Courses:
4.3 mile “Full Gobbler” course
2.6 mile “Mini Gobbler” course, sponsored by Barnes & Thornburg
Virtual option available
REGISTER HERE!
The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash made the top 100 largest running event list in the country in 2024! It was #3 in the state of Indiana and #75 in the nation with 15,149 registrants and 11,277 finishers.